APH reports 78 new COVID-19 cases, 44 recoveries in Amarillo area

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Amarillo Public Health Department is reporting 78 new COVID-19 cases and 44 new recoveries in the Amarillo area.
According to APH, Potter County has 41 new cases, totaling to 3,546. Randall County is reporting 37 new cases, bringing its total to 1,623.
Potter County has 19 new recoveries, totaling to 3,097. Randall County has 25 new recoveries, bringing its total to 1,183.
Randall County is reporting one new death, bringing the total to 22. Potter County remains at 42 deaths reported.
(This table reflects the cases on the High Plains as of 1:12 p.m. on August 3, 2020.)
|County
|Confirmed Cases Reported
|Deaths
|Recovery
|Armstrong
|8
|–
|3
|Beaver
|36
|–
|32
|Briscoe
|11
|1
|7
|Carson
|13
|–
|9
|Castro
|170
|3
|124
|Childress
|34
|–
|8
|Cimarron
|1
|–
|1
|Collingsworth
|7
|–
|6
|Cottle
|14
|2
|7
|Curry
|459
|2
|136
|Dallam
|182
|5
|171
|Deaf Smith
|656
|19
|433
|Donley
|43
|–
|33
|Gray
|183
|4
|134
|Hall
|8
|1
|1
|Hardeman
|15
|–
|11
|Hansford
|59
|2
|37
|Hartley
|87
|4
|75
|Hemphill
|41
|–
|21
|Hutchinson
|114
|2
|80
|Lipscomb
|15
|–
|11
|Moore
|1,013
|15
|904
|Ochiltree
|84
|3
|58
|Oldham
|13
|1
|5
|Parmer
|315
|8
|231
|Potter
|3,546
|42
|3,097
|Quay
|31
|1
|4
|Randall
|1,623
|22
|1,183
|Roberts
|7
|–
|5
|Roosevelt
|140
|1
|50
|Sherman
|37
|–
|32
|Swisher
|75
|2
|56
|Texas
|1,034
|7
|1,004
|Union
|27
|–
|6
|Wheeler
|32
|–
|23
|TOTAL
|10,132
|147
|8,000
