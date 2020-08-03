APH reports 78 new COVID-19 cases, 44 recoveries in Amarillo area

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Amarillo Public Health Department is reporting 78 new COVID-19 cases and 44 new recoveries in the Amarillo area.

According to APH, Potter County has 41 new cases, totaling to 3,546. Randall County is reporting 37 new cases, bringing its total to 1,623.

Potter County has 19 new recoveries, totaling to 3,097. Randall County has 25 new recoveries, bringing its total to 1,183.

Randall County is reporting one new death, bringing the total to 22. Potter County remains at 42 deaths reported.

(This table reflects the cases on the High Plains as of 1:12 p.m. on August 3, 2020.)

CountyConfirmed Cases ReportedDeathsRecovery
Armstrong83
Beaver3632
Briscoe1117
Carson139
Castro1703124
Childress348
Cimarron11
Collingsworth76
Cottle1427
Curry4592136
Dallam1825171
Deaf Smith65619433
Donley4333
Gray1834134
Hall811
Hardeman1511
Hansford59237
Hartley87475
Hemphill4121
Hutchinson114280
Lipscomb1511
Moore1,01315904
Ochiltree84358
Oldham1315
Parmer3158231
Potter3,546423,097
Quay3114
Randall1,623221,183
Roberts75
Roosevelt140150
Sherman3732
Swisher75256
Texas1,03471,004
Union276
Wheeler3223
TOTAL10,1321478,000
