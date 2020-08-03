APH reports 78 new COVID-19 cases, 44 recoveries in Amarillo area

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Amarillo Public Health Department is reporting 78 new COVID-19 cases and 44 new recoveries in the Amarillo area.

According to APH, Potter County has 41 new cases, totaling to 3,546. Randall County is reporting 37 new cases, bringing its total to 1,623.

Potter County has 19 new recoveries, totaling to 3,097. Randall County has 25 new recoveries, bringing its total to 1,183.

Randall County is reporting one new death, bringing the total to 22. Potter County remains at 42 deaths reported.

(This table reflects the cases on the High Plains as of 1:12 p.m. on August 3, 2020.) County Confirmed Cases Reported Deaths Recovery Armstrong 8 – 3 Beaver 36 – 32 Briscoe 11 1 7 Carson 13 – 9 Castro 170 3 124 Childress 34 – 8 Cimarron 1 – 1 Collingsworth 7 – 6 Cottle 14 2 7 Curry 459 2 136 Dallam 182 5 171 Deaf Smith 656 19 433 Donley 43 – 33 Gray 183 4 134 Hall 8 1 1 Hardeman 15 – 11 Hansford 59 2 37 Hartley 87 4 75 Hemphill 41 – 21 Hutchinson 114 2 80 Lipscomb 15 – 11 Moore 1,013 15 904 Ochiltree 84 3 58 Oldham 13 1 5 Parmer 315 8 231 Potter 3,546 42 3,097 Quay 31 1 4 Randall 1,623 22 1,183 Roberts 7 – 5 Roosevelt 140 1 50 Sherman 37 – 32 Swisher 75 2 56 Texas 1,034 7 1,004 Union 27 – 6 Wheeler 32 – 23 TOTAL 10,132 147 8,000

