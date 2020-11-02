APH reports 740 new cases, three new deaths, 62 recoveries in Amarillo area

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – The Amarillo Public Health Department is reporting 740 new cases, three new deaths, and 62 new recoveries in the Amarillo area.

APH said Potter County has 317 new cases, two deaths, and 40 recoveries.

In Randall County, 423 new cases were reported, one new death, and 22 recoveries.

The Amarillo Area Hospitalization Rate is at 28.05%.

(This table reflects the cases on the High Plains as of 2:00 p.m. on November 2, 2020.) County Confirmed Cases Reported Deaths Recovery Armstrong 27 1 16 Beaver 101 1 82 Briscoe 25 1 17 Carson 58 1 44 Castro 320 7 274 Childress 125 – 87 Cimarron 41 – 39 Collingsworth 21 – 19 Cottle 40 3 35 Curry 1,650 12 656 Dallam 420 6 357 Deaf Smith 1,362 25 1,257 Donley 86 1 78 Gray 516 9 410 Hall 47 1 34 Hardeman 63 3 61 Hansford 216 6 168 Hartley 247 4 190 Hemphill 188 1 130 Hutchinson 344 7 264 Lipscomb 74 1 56 Moore 1,352 22 1,229 Ochiltree 338 5 227 Oldham 27 2 21 Parmer 579 19 494 Potter 8,554 102 6,407 Quay 112 2 61 Randall 5,906 61 3,517 Roberts 15 – 13 Roosevelt 493 9 223 Sherman 78 1 70 Swisher 161 5 123 Texas 1,856 10 1,730 Union 45 2 20 Wheeler 112 – 76 TOTAL 25,593 330 18,485

