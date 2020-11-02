APH reports 740 new cases, three new deaths, 62 recoveries in Amarillo area

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – The Amarillo Public Health Department is reporting 740 new cases, three new deaths, and 62 new recoveries in the Amarillo area.
APH said Potter County has 317 new cases, two deaths, and 40 recoveries.
In Randall County, 423 new cases were reported, one new death, and 22 recoveries.
The Amarillo Area Hospitalization Rate is at 28.05%.
(This table reflects the cases on the High Plains as of 2:00 p.m. on November 2, 2020.)
|County
|Confirmed Cases Reported
|Deaths
|Recovery
|Armstrong
|27
|1
|16
|Beaver
|101
|1
|82
|Briscoe
|25
|1
|17
|Carson
|58
|1
|44
|Castro
|320
|7
|274
|Childress
|125
|–
|87
|Cimarron
|41
|–
|39
|Collingsworth
|21
|–
|19
|Cottle
|40
|3
|35
|Curry
|1,650
|12
|656
|Dallam
|420
|6
|357
|Deaf Smith
|1,362
|25
|1,257
|Donley
|86
|1
|78
|Gray
|516
|9
|410
|Hall
|47
|1
|34
|Hardeman
|63
|3
|61
|Hansford
|216
|6
|168
|Hartley
|247
|4
|190
|Hemphill
|188
|1
|130
|Hutchinson
|344
|7
|264
|Lipscomb
|74
|1
|56
|Moore
|1,352
|22
|1,229
|Ochiltree
|338
|5
|227
|Oldham
|27
|2
|21
|Parmer
|579
|19
|494
|Potter
|8,554
|102
|6,407
|Quay
|112
|2
|61
|Randall
|5,906
|61
|3,517
|Roberts
|15
|–
|13
|Roosevelt
|493
|9
|223
|Sherman
|78
|1
|70
|Swisher
|161
|5
|123
|Texas
|1,856
|10
|1,730
|Union
|45
|2
|20
|Wheeler
|112
|–
|76
|TOTAL
|25,593
|330
|18,485
