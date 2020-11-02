APH reports 740 new cases, three new deaths, 62 recoveries in Amarillo area

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – The Amarillo Public Health Department is reporting 740 new cases, three new deaths, and 62 new recoveries in the Amarillo area.

APH said Potter County has 317 new cases, two deaths, and 40 recoveries.

In Randall County, 423 new cases were reported, one new death, and 22 recoveries.

The Amarillo Area Hospitalization Rate is at 28.05%.

(This table reflects the cases on the High Plains as of 2:00 p.m. on November 2, 2020.)

CountyConfirmed Cases ReportedDeathsRecovery
Armstrong27116
Beaver101182
Briscoe25117
Carson58144
Castro3207274
Childress12587
Cimarron4139
Collingsworth2119
Cottle40335
Curry1,65012656
Dallam4206357
Deaf Smith1,362251,257
Donley86178
Gray5169410
Hall47134
Hardeman63361
Hansford2166168
Hartley2474190
Hemphill1881130
Hutchinson3447264
Lipscomb74156
Moore1,352221,229
Ochiltree3385227
Oldham27221
Parmer57919494
Potter8,5541026,407
Quay112261
Randall5,906613,517
Roberts1513
Roosevelt4939223
Sherman78170
Swisher1615123
Texas1,856101,730
Union45220
Wheeler11276
TOTAL25,59333018,485
