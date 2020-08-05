APH reports 73 new COVID-19 cases, 41 new recoveries

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Amarillo Public Health Department is reporting 73 new COVID-19 cases and 41 new recoveries in the Amarillo area.
According to APH, Potter County has 36 new cases, totaling to 3,607. Randall County is reporting 37 new cases, bringing its total to 1,683.
Potter County has 24 new recoveries, totaling to 3,158. Randall County has 17 new recoveries, bringing its total to 1,238.
Randall County is reporting 23 deaths. Potter County is reporting 43 death.
(This table reflects the cases on the High Plains as of 6:00 p.m. on August 4, 2020.)
|County
|Confirmed Cases Reported
|Deaths
|Recovery
|Armstrong
|9
|–
|3
|Beaver
|36
|–
|35
|Briscoe
|11
|1
|7
|Carson
|14
|–
|9
|Castro
|182
|4
|134
|Childress
|36
|–
|9
|Cimarron
|1
|–
|1
|Collingsworth
|7
|–
|6
|Cottle
|14
|2
|7
|Curry
|493
|2
|145
|Dallam
|183
|1
|175
|Deaf Smith
|692
|19
|433
|Donley
|44
|–
|33
|Gray
|196
|4
|134
|Hall
|9
|1
|1
|Hardeman
|16
|–
|16
|Hansford
|58
|2
|39
|Hartley
|89
|4
|87
|Hemphill
|42
|–
|28
|Hutchinson
|118
|2
|86
|Lipscomb
|15
|–
|12
|Moore
|1,023
|12
|918
|Ochiltree
|86
|2
|58
|Oldham
|14
|1
|7
|Parmer
|315
|7
|242
|Potter
|3,571
|43
|3,134
|Quay
|34
|1
|5
|Randall
|1,646
|23
|1,221
|Roberts
|7
|–
|5
|Roosevelt
|144
|1
|52
|Sherman
|37
|–
|33
|Swisher
|76
|2
|57
|Texas
|1,037
|7
|1,009
|Union
|28
|–
|6
|Wheeler
|32
|–
|25
|TOTAL
|10,315
|140
|8,173
