APH reports 73 new COVID-19 cases, 41 new recoveries

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Amarillo Public Health Department is reporting 73 new COVID-19 cases and 41 new recoveries in the Amarillo area.

According to APH, Potter County has 36 new cases, totaling to 3,607. Randall County is reporting 37 new cases, bringing its total to 1,683.

Potter County has 24 new recoveries, totaling to 3,158. Randall County has 17 new recoveries, bringing its total to 1,238.

Randall County is reporting 23 deaths. Potter County is reporting 43 death.

(This table reflects the cases on the High Plains as of 6:00 p.m. on August 4, 2020.) County Confirmed Cases Reported Deaths Recovery Armstrong 9 – 3 Beaver 36 – 35 Briscoe 11 1 7 Carson 14 – 9 Castro 182 4 134 Childress 36 – 9 Cimarron 1 – 1 Collingsworth 7 – 6 Cottle 14 2 7 Curry 493 2 145 Dallam 183 1 175 Deaf Smith 692 19 433 Donley 44 – 33 Gray 196 4 134 Hall 9 1 1 Hardeman 16 – 16 Hansford 58 2 39 Hartley 89 4 87 Hemphill 42 – 28 Hutchinson 118 2 86 Lipscomb 15 – 12 Moore 1,023 12 918 Ochiltree 86 2 58 Oldham 14 1 7 Parmer 315 7 242 Potter 3,571 43 3,134 Quay 34 1 5 Randall 1,646 23 1,221 Roberts 7 – 5 Roosevelt 144 1 52 Sherman 37 – 33 Swisher 76 2 57 Texas 1,037 7 1,009 Union 28 – 6 Wheeler 32 – 25 TOTAL 10,315 140 8,173

CLICK HERE FOR MORE CORONAVIRUS COVERAGE

More from MyHighPlains.com: