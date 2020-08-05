APH reports 73 new COVID-19 cases, 41 new recoveries

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Amarillo Public Health Department is reporting 73 new COVID-19 cases and 41 new recoveries in the Amarillo area.

According to APH, Potter County has 36 new cases, totaling to 3,607. Randall County is reporting 37 new cases, bringing its total to 1,683.

Potter County has 24 new recoveries, totaling to 3,158. Randall County has 17 new recoveries, bringing its total to 1,238.

Randall County is reporting 23 deaths. Potter County is reporting 43 death.

(This table reflects the cases on the High Plains as of 6:00 p.m. on August 4, 2020.)

CountyConfirmed Cases ReportedDeathsRecovery
Armstrong93
Beaver3635
Briscoe1117
Carson149
Castro1824134
Childress369
Cimarron11
Collingsworth76
Cottle1427
Curry4932145
Dallam1831175
Deaf Smith69219433
Donley4433
Gray1964134
Hall911
Hardeman1616
Hansford58239
Hartley89487
Hemphill4228
Hutchinson118286
Lipscomb1512
Moore1,02312918
Ochiltree86258
Oldham1417
Parmer3157242
Potter3,571433,134
Quay3415
Randall1,646231,221
Roberts75
Roosevelt144152
Sherman3733
Swisher76257
Texas1,03771,009
Union286
Wheeler3225
TOTAL10,3151408,173
