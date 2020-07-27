APH reports 71 new COVID-19 cases, 29 new recoveries in the Amarillo area

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Amarillo Public Health Department is reporting 71 new COVID-19 cases and 29 new recoveries in the Amarillo area.
According to APH, Potter County has 36 new cases, totaling at 3,389. Randall County has 135, bringing its total to 1,477.
For recoveries, Potter County has 12 new, bringing its total up to 2,980. Randall County reporting 17 new today, totaling at 1,006.
Potter County remains at 42 total deaths. Randall County still stands at 17.
(This table reflects the cases on the High Plains as of 12:46 p.m. on July 27, 2020.)
|County
|Confirmed Cases Reported
|Deaths
|Recovery
|Armstrong
|4
|–
|3
|Beaver
|36
|–
|32
|Briscoe
|10
|1
|7
|Carson
|10
|–
|9
|Castro
|147
|1
|100
|Childress
|20
|–
|7
|Cimarron
|1
|–
|1
|Collingsworth
|6
|–
|6
|Cottle
|6
|1
|4
|Curry
|357
|2
|112
|Dallam
|177
|2
|125
|Deaf Smith
|551
|19
|388
|Donley
|38
|–
|28
|Gray
|151
|4
|123
|Hall
|6
|1
|1
|Hardeman
|10
|–
|9
|Hansford
|47
|2
|28
|Hartley
|87
|4
|59
|Hemphill
|34
|–
|20
|Hutchinson
|105
|1
|68
|Lipscomb
|15
|–
|11
|Moore
|978
|15
|893
|Ochiltree
|75
|2
|57
|Oldham
|12
|1
|4
|Parmer
|289
|8
|214
|Potter
|3,389
|42
|2,980
|Quay
|30
|1
|4
|Randall
|1,477
|17
|1,006
|Roberts
|6
|–
|5
|Roosevelt
|108
|1
|43
|Sherman
|35
|–
|32
|Swisher
|72
|1
|46
|Texas
|1,016
|7
|996
|Union
|21
|–
|6
|Wheeler
|31
|–
|18
|TOTAL
|9,357
|133
|7,445
