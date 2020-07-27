APH reports 71 new COVID-19 cases, 29 new recoveries in the Amarillo area

Coronavirus
Posted: / Updated:

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Amarillo Public Health Department is reporting 71 new COVID-19 cases and 29 new recoveries in the Amarillo area.

According to APH, Potter County has 36 new cases, totaling at 3,389. Randall County has 135, bringing its total to 1,477.

For recoveries, Potter County has 12 new, bringing its total up to 2,980. Randall County reporting 17 new today, totaling at 1,006.

Potter County remains at 42 total deaths. Randall County still stands at 17.

(This table reflects the cases on the High Plains as of 12:46 p.m. on July 27, 2020.)

CountyConfirmed Cases ReportedDeathsRecovery
Armstrong43
Beaver3632
Briscoe1017
Carson109
Castro1471100
Childress207
Cimarron11
Collingsworth66
Cottle614
Curry3572112
Dallam1772125
Deaf Smith55119388
Donley3828
Gray1514123
Hall611
Hardeman109
Hansford47228
Hartley87459
Hemphill3420
Hutchinson105168
Lipscomb1511
Moore97815893
Ochiltree75257
Oldham1214
Parmer2898214
Potter3,389422,980
Quay3014
Randall1,477171,006
Roberts65
Roosevelt108143
Sherman3532
Swisher72146
Texas1,0167996
Union216
Wheeler3118
TOTAL9,3571337,445
CLICK HERE FOR MORE CORONAVIRUS COVERAGE

More from MyHighPlains.com:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Video Forecast

More Forecast

Don't Miss