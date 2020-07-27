APH reports 71 new COVID-19 cases, 29 new recoveries in the Amarillo area

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Amarillo Public Health Department is reporting 71 new COVID-19 cases and 29 new recoveries in the Amarillo area.

According to APH, Potter County has 36 new cases, totaling at 3,389. Randall County has 135, bringing its total to 1,477.

For recoveries, Potter County has 12 new, bringing its total up to 2,980. Randall County reporting 17 new today, totaling at 1,006.

Potter County remains at 42 total deaths. Randall County still stands at 17.

(This table reflects the cases on the High Plains as of 12:46 p.m. on July 27, 2020.) County Confirmed Cases Reported Deaths Recovery Armstrong 4 – 3 Beaver 36 – 32 Briscoe 10 1 7 Carson 10 – 9 Castro 147 1 100 Childress 20 – 7 Cimarron 1 – 1 Collingsworth 6 – 6 Cottle 6 1 4 Curry 357 2 112 Dallam 177 2 125 Deaf Smith 551 19 388 Donley 38 – 28 Gray 151 4 123 Hall 6 1 1 Hardeman 10 – 9 Hansford 47 2 28 Hartley 87 4 59 Hemphill 34 – 20 Hutchinson 105 1 68 Lipscomb 15 – 11 Moore 978 15 893 Ochiltree 75 2 57 Oldham 12 1 4 Parmer 289 8 214 Potter 3,389 42 2,980 Quay 30 1 4 Randall 1,477 17 1,006 Roberts 6 – 5 Roosevelt 108 1 43 Sherman 35 – 32 Swisher 72 1 46 Texas 1,016 7 996 Union 21 – 6 Wheeler 31 – 18 TOTAL 9,357 133 7,445

