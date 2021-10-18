APH reports 70 new cases of COVID-19 and 304 recoveries in Amarillo area

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – The Amarillo Public Health Department is reporting 70 new cases of COVID-19 and 304 recoveries in the Amarillo area.

APH said Potter County has 38 new cases and 163 recoveries.

In Randall County, 32 new cases were reported along with 141 recoveries.

The Area Hospitalization Rate stands at 12.00%.