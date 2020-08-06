APH reports 68 new COVID-19 cases, 32 new recoveries, one new death

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Amarillo Public Health Department is reporting 68 new COVID-19 cases and 32 new recoveries in the Amarillo area.
According to APH, Potter County has 37 new cases, totaling to 3,644. Randall County is reporting 31 new cases, bringing its total to 1,714.
Potter County has 11 new recoveries, totaling to 3,169. Randall County has 21 new recoveries, bringing its total to 1,259.
Randall County is reporting 23 deaths. Potter County is reporting one new death with a total coming to 44 death.
(This table reflects the cases on the High Plains as of 1:11 p.m. on August 6, 2020.)
|County
|Confirmed Cases Reported
|Deaths
|Recovery
|Armstrong
|7
|–
|3
|Beaver
|36
|–
|36
|Briscoe
|11
|1
|8
|Carson
|14
|–
|9
|Castro
|190
|4
|136
|Childress
|37
|–
|13
|Cimarron
|1
|–
|1
|Collingsworth
|8
|–
|6
|Cottle
|14
|2
|7
|Curry
|506
|2
|154
|Dallam
|190
|1
|175
|Deaf Smith
|730
|19
|487
|Donley
|46
|–
|35
|Gray
|211
|4
|148
|Hall
|10
|1
|3
|Hardeman
|17
|–
|17
|Hansford
|64
|2
|40
|Hartley
|90
|4
|83
|Hemphill
|42
|–
|31
|Hutchinson
|121
|2
|90
|Lipscomb
|16
|–
|12
|Moore
|1,044
|13
|933
|Ochiltree
|91
|2
|59
|Oldham
|14
|1
|9
|Parmer
|328
|7
|257
|Potter
|3,644
|44
|3,169
|Quay
|34
|1
|5
|Randall
|1,714
|23
|1,259
|Roberts
|6
|–
|6
|Roosevelt
|152
|1
|53
|Sherman
|39
|–
|34
|Swisher
|79
|2
|62
|Texas
|1,046
|7
|1,016
|Union
|28
|2
|6
|Wheeler
|33
|–
|26
|TOTAL
|10,613
|145
|8,388
