APH reports 68 new COVID-19 cases, 32 new recoveries, one new death

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Amarillo Public Health Department is reporting 68 new COVID-19 cases and 32 new recoveries in the Amarillo area.

According to APH, Potter County has 37 new cases, totaling to 3,644. Randall County is reporting 31 new cases, bringing its total to 1,714.

Potter County has 11 new recoveries, totaling to 3,169. Randall County has 21 new recoveries, bringing its total to 1,259.

Randall County is reporting 23 deaths. Potter County is reporting one new death with a total coming to 44 death.

(This table reflects the cases on the High Plains as of 1:11 p.m. on August 6, 2020.) County Confirmed Cases Reported Deaths Recovery Armstrong 7 – 3 Beaver 36 – 36 Briscoe 11 1 8 Carson 14 – 9 Castro 190 4 136 Childress 37 – 13 Cimarron 1 – 1 Collingsworth 8 – 6 Cottle 14 2 7 Curry 506 2 154 Dallam 190 1 175 Deaf Smith 730 19 487 Donley 46 – 35 Gray 211 4 148 Hall 10 1 3 Hardeman 17 – 17 Hansford 64 2 40 Hartley 90 4 83 Hemphill 42 – 31 Hutchinson 121 2 90 Lipscomb 16 – 12 Moore 1,044 13 933 Ochiltree 91 2 59 Oldham 14 1 9 Parmer 328 7 257 Potter 3,644 44 3,169 Quay 34 1 5 Randall 1,714 23 1,259 Roberts 6 – 6 Roosevelt 152 1 53 Sherman 39 – 34 Swisher 79 2 62 Texas 1,046 7 1,016 Union 28 2 6 Wheeler 33 – 26 TOTAL 10,613 145 8,388

