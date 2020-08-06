APH reports 68 new COVID-19 cases, 32 new recoveries, one new death

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Amarillo Public Health Department is reporting 68 new COVID-19 cases and 32 new recoveries in the Amarillo area.

According to APH, Potter County has 37 new cases, totaling to 3,644. Randall County is reporting 31 new cases, bringing its total to 1,714.

Potter County has 11 new recoveries, totaling to 3,169. Randall County has 21 new recoveries, bringing its total to 1,259.

Randall County is reporting 23 deaths. Potter County is reporting one new death with a total coming to 44 death.

(This table reflects the cases on the High Plains as of 1:11 p.m. on August 6, 2020.)

CountyConfirmed Cases ReportedDeathsRecovery
Armstrong73
Beaver3636
Briscoe1118
Carson149
Castro1904136
Childress3713
Cimarron11
Collingsworth86
Cottle1427
Curry5062154
Dallam1901175
Deaf Smith73019487
Donley4635
Gray2114148
Hall1013
Hardeman1717
Hansford64240
Hartley90483
Hemphill4231
Hutchinson121290
Lipscomb1612
Moore1,04413933
Ochiltree91259
Oldham1419
Parmer3287257
Potter3,644443,169
Quay3415
Randall1,714231,259
Roberts66
Roosevelt152153
Sherman3934
Swisher79262
Texas1,04671,016
Union2826
Wheeler3326
TOTAL10,6131458,388
