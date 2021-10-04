APH reports 62 new cases of COVID-19 and 455 recoveries in Amarillo area

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – The Amarillo Public Health Department is reporting 62 new cases of COVID-19, 455 new recoveries and one new COVID-19-related death in the Amarillo area from Friday

APH said Potter County has 33 new cases and 222 recoveries.

In Randall County, 29 new cases were reported along with 233 recoveries.

The Area Hospitalization Rate is at 15.33%.