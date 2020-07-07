APH reports 47 new COVID-19 cases, and 23 new recoveries

Coronavirus
Posted: / Updated:

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Amarillo Public Health Department COVID-19 report card for Wednesday, July 8, showed 47 new cases in Potter and Randall counties.

Net active cases in the two counties gained 24 new cases.

The report card showed 17 new cases in Potter County and 30 new cases in Randall County. There are a total of 4,026 confirmed cases in Potter and Randall Counties.

The report card also showed 23 new recoveries in Potter and Randall County.

According to the Amarillo PHD report card, there have been a total of 3,558 recoveries for the two counties—2,757 in Potter and 801 in Randall.

There have been a total of 46 deaths between the two counties, 39 in Potter, and seven in Randall.

(This table reflects the cases on the High Plains as of 3:00 p.m. on July 8, 2020.)

CountyConfirmed Cases ReportedDeathsRecovery
Armstrong33
Beaver3232
Briscoe81
Carson76
Castro108152
Childress75
Cimarron11
Collingsworth65
Cottle413
Curry20162
Dallam101167
Deaf Smith37117211
Donley2827
Gray1224107
Hall211
Hardeman54
Hansford31220
Hartley47223
Hemphill183
Hutchinson7050
Lipscomb118
Moore90215858
Ochiltree60251
Oldham513
Parmer2278139
Potter3,025392,757
Quay813
Randall10017801
Roberts53
Roosevelt74131
Sherman3029
Swisher44121
Texas9986982
Union83
Wheeler1916
TOTAL7,5411106,367
CLICK HERE FOR MORE CORONAVIRUS COVERAGE

More from MyHighPlains.com:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Video Forecast

More Forecast

Don't Miss