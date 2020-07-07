APH reports 47 new COVID-19 cases, and 23 new recoveries

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Amarillo Public Health Department COVID-19 report card for Wednesday, July 8, showed 47 new cases in Potter and Randall counties.

Net active cases in the two counties gained 24 new cases.

The report card showed 17 new cases in Potter County and 30 new cases in Randall County. There are a total of 4,026 confirmed cases in Potter and Randall Counties.

The report card also showed 23 new recoveries in Potter and Randall County.

According to the Amarillo PHD report card, there have been a total of 3,558 recoveries for the two counties—2,757 in Potter and 801 in Randall.

There have been a total of 46 deaths between the two counties, 39 in Potter, and seven in Randall.

(This table reflects the cases on the High Plains as of 3:00 p.m. on July 8, 2020.) County Confirmed Cases Reported Deaths Recovery Armstrong 3 – 3 Beaver 32 – 32 Briscoe 8 – 1 Carson 7 – 6 Castro 108 1 52 Childress 7 – 5 Cimarron 1 – 1 Collingsworth 6 – 5 Cottle 4 1 3 Curry 201 – 62 Dallam 101 1 67 Deaf Smith 371 17 211 Donley 28 – 27 Gray 122 4 107 Hall 2 1 1 Hardeman 5 – 4 Hansford 31 2 20 Hartley 47 2 23 Hemphill 18 – 3 Hutchinson 70 – 50 Lipscomb 11 – 8 Moore 902 15 858 Ochiltree 60 2 51 Oldham 5 1 3 Parmer 227 8 139 Potter 3,025 39 2,757 Quay 8 1 3 Randall 1001 7 801 Roberts 5 – 3 Roosevelt 74 1 31 Sherman 30 – 29 Swisher 44 1 21 Texas 998 6 982 Union 8 – 3 Wheeler 19 – 16 TOTAL 7,541 110 6,367

