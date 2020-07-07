APH reports 47 new COVID-19 cases, and 23 new recoveries

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Amarillo Public Health Department COVID-19 report card for Wednesday, July 8, showed 47 new cases in Potter and Randall counties.
Net active cases in the two counties gained 24 new cases.
The report card showed 17 new cases in Potter County and 30 new cases in Randall County. There are a total of 4,026 confirmed cases in Potter and Randall Counties.
The report card also showed 23 new recoveries in Potter and Randall County.
According to the Amarillo PHD report card, there have been a total of 3,558 recoveries for the two counties—2,757 in Potter and 801 in Randall.
There have been a total of 46 deaths between the two counties, 39 in Potter, and seven in Randall.
(This table reflects the cases on the High Plains as of 3:00 p.m. on July 8, 2020.)
|County
|Confirmed Cases Reported
|Deaths
|Recovery
|Armstrong
|3
|–
|3
|Beaver
|32
|–
|32
|Briscoe
|8
|–
|1
|Carson
|7
|–
|6
|Castro
|108
|1
|52
|Childress
|7
|–
|5
|Cimarron
|1
|–
|1
|Collingsworth
|6
|–
|5
|Cottle
|4
|1
|3
|Curry
|201
|–
|62
|Dallam
|101
|1
|67
|Deaf Smith
|371
|17
|211
|Donley
|28
|–
|27
|Gray
|122
|4
|107
|Hall
|2
|1
|1
|Hardeman
|5
|–
|4
|Hansford
|31
|2
|20
|Hartley
|47
|2
|23
|Hemphill
|18
|–
|3
|Hutchinson
|70
|–
|50
|Lipscomb
|11
|–
|8
|Moore
|902
|15
|858
|Ochiltree
|60
|2
|51
|Oldham
|5
|1
|3
|Parmer
|227
|8
|139
|Potter
|3,025
|39
|2,757
|Quay
|8
|1
|3
|Randall
|1001
|7
|801
|Roberts
|5
|–
|3
|Roosevelt
|74
|1
|31
|Sherman
|30
|–
|29
|Swisher
|44
|1
|21
|Texas
|998
|6
|982
|Union
|8
|–
|3
|Wheeler
|19
|–
|16
|TOTAL
|7,541
|110
|6,367
