APH reports 58 new COVID-19 cases, 62 new recoveries in the Amarillo area

Coronavirus
AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Amarillo Public Health Department is reporting 58 new COVID-19 cases and 62 new recoveries in the Amarillo area.

According to APH, Potter County has 30 new cases, totaling at 3,419. Randall County has 28, bringing its total to 1,505.

For recoveries, Potter County has 31 new, bringing its total up to 3,011. Randall County reporting 31 new today, totaling at 1,037.

Potter County remains at 42 total deaths. Randall County still stands at 17.

(This table reflects the cases on the High Plains as of 1:00 p.m. on July 28, 2020.)

CountyConfirmed Cases ReportedDeathsRecovery
Armstrong43
Beaver3632
Briscoe1017
Carson109
Castro1472100
Childress207
Cimarron11
Collingsworth66
Cottle714
Curry3952119
Dallam1772147
Deaf Smith55119388
Donley3828
Gray1514123
Hall611
Hardeman119
Hansford47228
Hartley87498
Hemphill3420
Hutchinson105268
Lipscomb1511
Moore97815893
Ochiltree75357
Oldham1214
Parmer2898214
Potter3,419423,011
Quay3014
Randall1,505171,037
Roberts65
Roosevelt117143
Sherman3532
Swisher72246
Texas1,0247996
Union236
Wheeler3118
TOTAL9,4631377,569
