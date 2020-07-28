APH reports 58 new COVID-19 cases, 62 new recoveries in the Amarillo area

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Amarillo Public Health Department is reporting 58 new COVID-19 cases and 62 new recoveries in the Amarillo area.
According to APH, Potter County has 30 new cases, totaling at 3,419. Randall County has 28, bringing its total to 1,505.
For recoveries, Potter County has 31 new, bringing its total up to 3,011. Randall County reporting 31 new today, totaling at 1,037.
Potter County remains at 42 total deaths. Randall County still stands at 17.
(This table reflects the cases on the High Plains as of 1:00 p.m. on July 28, 2020.)
|County
|Confirmed Cases Reported
|Deaths
|Recovery
|Armstrong
|4
|–
|3
|Beaver
|36
|–
|32
|Briscoe
|10
|1
|7
|Carson
|10
|–
|9
|Castro
|147
|2
|100
|Childress
|20
|–
|7
|Cimarron
|1
|–
|1
|Collingsworth
|6
|–
|6
|Cottle
|7
|1
|4
|Curry
|395
|2
|119
|Dallam
|177
|2
|147
|Deaf Smith
|551
|19
|388
|Donley
|38
|–
|28
|Gray
|151
|4
|123
|Hall
|6
|1
|1
|Hardeman
|11
|–
|9
|Hansford
|47
|2
|28
|Hartley
|87
|4
|98
|Hemphill
|34
|–
|20
|Hutchinson
|105
|2
|68
|Lipscomb
|15
|–
|11
|Moore
|978
|15
|893
|Ochiltree
|75
|3
|57
|Oldham
|12
|1
|4
|Parmer
|289
|8
|214
|Potter
|3,419
|42
|3,011
|Quay
|30
|1
|4
|Randall
|1,505
|17
|1,037
|Roberts
|6
|–
|5
|Roosevelt
|117
|1
|43
|Sherman
|35
|–
|32
|Swisher
|72
|2
|46
|Texas
|1,024
|7
|996
|Union
|23
|–
|6
|Wheeler
|31
|–
|18
|TOTAL
|9,463
|137
|7,569
