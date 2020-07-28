APH reports 58 new COVID-19 cases, 62 new recoveries in the Amarillo area

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Amarillo Public Health Department is reporting 58 new COVID-19 cases and 62 new recoveries in the Amarillo area.

According to APH, Potter County has 30 new cases, totaling at 3,419. Randall County has 28, bringing its total to 1,505.

For recoveries, Potter County has 31 new, bringing its total up to 3,011. Randall County reporting 31 new today, totaling at 1,037.

Potter County remains at 42 total deaths. Randall County still stands at 17.

(This table reflects the cases on the High Plains as of 1:00 p.m. on July 28, 2020.) County Confirmed Cases Reported Deaths Recovery Armstrong 4 – 3 Beaver 36 – 32 Briscoe 10 1 7 Carson 10 – 9 Castro 147 2 100 Childress 20 – 7 Cimarron 1 – 1 Collingsworth 6 – 6 Cottle 7 1 4 Curry 395 2 119 Dallam 177 2 147 Deaf Smith 551 19 388 Donley 38 – 28 Gray 151 4 123 Hall 6 1 1 Hardeman 11 – 9 Hansford 47 2 28 Hartley 87 4 98 Hemphill 34 – 20 Hutchinson 105 2 68 Lipscomb 15 – 11 Moore 978 15 893 Ochiltree 75 3 57 Oldham 12 1 4 Parmer 289 8 214 Potter 3,419 42 3,011 Quay 30 1 4 Randall 1,505 17 1,037 Roberts 6 – 5 Roosevelt 117 1 43 Sherman 35 – 32 Swisher 72 2 46 Texas 1,024 7 996 Union 23 – 6 Wheeler 31 – 18 TOTAL 9,463 137 7,569

