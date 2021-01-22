APH reports 58 new cases, 7 deaths, 119 recoveries in Amarillo area

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Amarillo Public Health Department is reporting 58 new cases, 7 new deaths, and 119 recoveries in Amarillo area.
APH said Potter County has 18 new cases, five death, and 37 recoveries.
In Randall County, 40 new cases were reported along with two deaths, and 82 recoveries.
The Amarillo Area Hospitalization Rate is at 17.44%.
(This table reflects the cases on the High Plains as of 1:30 p.m. on January 22, 2021.)
|County
|Confirmed Cases Reported
|Deaths
|Recovery
|Armstrong
|90
|6
|105
|Beaver
|357
|3
|336
|Briscoe
|65
|3
|94
|Carson
|198
|11
|292
|Castro
|601
|24
|782
|Childress
|1,278
|12
|1,232
|Cimarron
|117
|1
|106
|Collingsworth
|171
|8
|210
|Cottle
|134
|7
|174
|Curry
|4,587
|55
|3,054
|Dallam
|942
|9
|902
|Deaf Smith
|2,541
|59
|2,418
|Donley
|142
|9
|264
|Gray
|1,614
|41
|1,646
|Hall
|280
|12
|248
|Hardeman
|269
|9
|317
|Hansford
|319
|17
|605
|Hartley
|677
|9
|627
|Hemphill
|458
|2
|367
|Hutchinson
|898
|57
|1,139
|Lipscomb
|232
|10
|217
|Moore
|1,863
|58
|2,012
|Ochiltree
|874
|19
|894
|Oldham
|91
|2
|146
|Parmer
|803
|32
|1,051
|Potter
|16,188
|352
|14,656
|Quay
|384
|8
|225
|Randall
|15,439
|231
|13,444
|Roberts
|47
|1
|45
|Roosevelt
|1,715
|42
|939
|Sherman
|101
|11
|103
|Swisher
|360
|14
|627
|Texas
|3,267
|19
|3,120
|Union
|208
|7
|95
|Wheeler
|403
|9
|370
|TOTAL
|57,745
|1,177
|53,029
