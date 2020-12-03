APH reports 570 new cases of COVID-19, 290 recoveries, four deaths in the Amarillo Area

Coronavirus

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – The Amarillo Public Health Department reports 570 new cases of COVID-19, 290 recoveries, four deaths in the Amarillo Area.

APH said Potter County has 264 new cases, two deaths, and 140 recoveries.

In Randall County 306 new cases were reported, two deaths, and 150 recoveries.

The Amarillo Area Hospitalization Rate is at 32.65%.

(This table reflects the cases on the High Plains as of 1:30 p.m. on December 3, 2020.)

CountyConfirmed Cases ReportedDeathsRecovery
Armstrong55139
Beaver2222168
Briscoe40134
Carson106277
Castro4768387
Childress8411658
Cimarron7867
Collingsworth42128
Cottle63455
Curry3,275261,176
Dallam7709703
Deaf Smith1,838401,613
Donley114198
Gray1,357221228
Hall89358
Hardeman100492
Hansford2429208
Hartley4926447
Hemphill3092258
Hutchinson67626515
Lipscomb1371111
Moore1,641321,466
Ochiltree5766485
Oldham49230
Parmer72225618
Potter13,3262189,629
Quay257580
Randall11,6401287,188
Roberts29123
Roosevelt1,04116256
Sherman156686
Swisher2899193
Texas2,467132,238
Union130429
Wheeler3277293
TOTAL43,97264230,638
