APH reports 570 new cases of COVID-19, 290 recoveries, four deaths in the Amarillo Area

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – The Amarillo Public Health Department reports 570 new cases of COVID-19, 290 recoveries, four deaths in the Amarillo Area.
APH said Potter County has 264 new cases, two deaths, and 140 recoveries.
In Randall County 306 new cases were reported, two deaths, and 150 recoveries.
The Amarillo Area Hospitalization Rate is at 32.65%.
(This table reflects the cases on the High Plains as of 1:30 p.m. on December 3, 2020.)
|County
|Confirmed Cases Reported
|Deaths
|Recovery
|Armstrong
|55
|1
|39
|Beaver
|222
|2
|168
|Briscoe
|40
|1
|34
|Carson
|106
|2
|77
|Castro
|476
|8
|387
|Childress
|841
|1
|658
|Cimarron
|78
|–
|67
|Collingsworth
|42
|1
|28
|Cottle
|63
|4
|55
|Curry
|3,275
|26
|1,176
|Dallam
|770
|9
|703
|Deaf Smith
|1,838
|40
|1,613
|Donley
|114
|1
|98
|Gray
|1,357
|22
|1228
|Hall
|89
|3
|58
|Hardeman
|100
|4
|92
|Hansford
|242
|9
|208
|Hartley
|492
|6
|447
|Hemphill
|309
|2
|258
|Hutchinson
|676
|26
|515
|Lipscomb
|137
|1
|111
|Moore
|1,641
|32
|1,466
|Ochiltree
|576
|6
|485
|Oldham
|49
|2
|30
|Parmer
|722
|25
|618
|Potter
|13,326
|218
|9,629
|Quay
|257
|5
|80
|Randall
|11,640
|128
|7,188
|Roberts
|29
|1
|23
|Roosevelt
|1,041
|16
|256
|Sherman
|156
|6
|86
|Swisher
|289
|9
|193
|Texas
|2,467
|13
|2,238
|Union
|130
|4
|29
|Wheeler
|327
|7
|293
|TOTAL
|43,972
|642
|30,638
