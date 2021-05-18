Severe Weather Tools

APH reports 57 new cases of COVID-19, 4 deaths and 5 recoveries in Amarillo area

Coronavirus
Posted: / Updated:

City of Amarillo APH Report Card

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – The Amarillo Public Health Department is reporting 57 new cases of COVID-19, 4 deaths and 5 recoveries in the Amarillo area.

APH said Potter County has 21 new cases, 2 new deaths.

In Randall County, 36 new cases were reported along with 2 new deaths and 5 recoveries.

The Amarillo Area Hospitalization Rate is at 2.87%.

CountyConfirmed Cases ReportedDeathsRecovery
Armstrong1396185
Beaver4746468
Briscoe975163
Carson36414506
Castro71732953
Childress1,341171,363
Cimarron2141213
Collingsworth2489318
Cottle1437183
Curry5,203794,969
Dallam87691,019
Deaf Smith2,119662,736
Donley21515405
Gray1,991562,252
Hall36014444
Hardeman32312368
Hansford39224873
Hartley6189722
Hemphill5392582
Hutchinson1,541711,941
Lipscomb31112334
Moore2,247722,641
Ochiltree1,029271,115
Oldham1374272
Parmer908351,219
Potter17,48545416,800
Quay5068419
Randall16,85930316,266
Roberts56159
Roosevelt1,963561,815
Sherman19412220
Swisher45317808
Texas3,519333,477
Union2489236
Wheeler47610527
TOTAL64,2791,50366,930
