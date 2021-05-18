APH reports 57 new cases of COVID-19, 4 deaths and 5 recoveries in Amarillo area

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – The Amarillo Public Health Department is reporting 57 new cases of COVID-19, 4 deaths and 5 recoveries in the Amarillo area.

APH said Potter County has 21 new cases, 2 new deaths.

In Randall County, 36 new cases were reported along with 2 new deaths and 5 recoveries.

The Amarillo Area Hospitalization Rate is at 2.87%.