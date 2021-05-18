APH reports 57 new cases of COVID-19, 4 deaths and 5 recoveries in Amarillo area

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – The Amarillo Public Health Department is reporting 57 new cases of COVID-19, 4 deaths and 5 recoveries in the Amarillo area.
APH said Potter County has 21 new cases, 2 new deaths.
In Randall County, 36 new cases were reported along with 2 new deaths and 5 recoveries.
The Amarillo Area Hospitalization Rate is at 2.87%.
|County
|Confirmed Cases Reported
|Deaths
|Recovery
|Armstrong
|139
|6
|185
|Beaver
|474
|6
|468
|Briscoe
|97
|5
|163
|Carson
|364
|14
|506
|Castro
|717
|32
|953
|Childress
|1,341
|17
|1,363
|Cimarron
|214
|1
|213
|Collingsworth
|248
|9
|318
|Cottle
|143
|7
|183
|Curry
|5,203
|79
|4,969
|Dallam
|876
|9
|1,019
|Deaf Smith
|2,119
|66
|2,736
|Donley
|215
|15
|405
|Gray
|1,991
|56
|2,252
|Hall
|360
|14
|444
|Hardeman
|323
|12
|368
|Hansford
|392
|24
|873
|Hartley
|618
|9
|722
|Hemphill
|539
|2
|582
|Hutchinson
|1,541
|71
|1,941
|Lipscomb
|311
|12
|334
|Moore
|2,247
|72
|2,641
|Ochiltree
|1,029
|27
|1,115
|Oldham
|137
|4
|272
|Parmer
|908
|35
|1,219
|Potter
|17,485
|454
|16,800
|Quay
|506
|8
|419
|Randall
|16,859
|303
|16,266
|Roberts
|56
|1
|59
|Roosevelt
|1,963
|56
|1,815
|Sherman
|194
|12
|220
|Swisher
|453
|17
|808
|Texas
|3,519
|33
|3,477
|Union
|248
|9
|236
|Wheeler
|476
|10
|527
|TOTAL
|64,279
|1,503
|66,930
