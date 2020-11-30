APH reports 560 new cases and 184 recoveries in Amarillo area

Coronavirus

City of Amarillo report card.

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – The Amarillo Public Health Department is reporting 560 new cases and 184 recoveries in Amarillo area.

APH said Potter County has 233 and 68 recoveries.

In Randall County, 327 new cases and 116 recoveries.

The Amarillo Area Hospitalization Rate is at 37.71%.

(This table reflects the cases on the High Plains as of 2:00 p.m. on November 30, 2020.)

CountyConfirmed Cases ReportedDeathsRecovery
Armstrong50136
Beaver2102151
Briscoe40133
Carson98274
Castro4668375
Childress8301648
Cimarron8062
Collingsworth39124
Cottle56449
Curry3,157201,066
Dallam74214605
Deaf Smith1,748381,615
Donley1111101
Gray1,300221118
Hall80457
Hardeman88477
Hansford2369214
Hartley4766383
Hemphill2862235
Hutchinson66124510
Lipscomb1331103
Moore1,631321,450
Ochiltree5546486
Oldham42230
Parmer70422618
Potter12,5931768,887
Quay230480
Randall10,4431086,274
Roberts29121
Roosevelt98013336
Sherman156686
Swisher2769194
Texas2,407122,178
Union118428
Wheeler3027279
TOTAL41,35256728,523
