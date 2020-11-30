APH reports 560 new cases and 184 recoveries in Amarillo area

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – The Amarillo Public Health Department is reporting 560 new cases and 184 recoveries in Amarillo area.
APH said Potter County has 233 and 68 recoveries.
In Randall County, 327 new cases and 116 recoveries.
The Amarillo Area Hospitalization Rate is at 37.71%.
(This table reflects the cases on the High Plains as of 2:00 p.m. on November 30, 2020.)
|County
|Confirmed Cases Reported
|Deaths
|Recovery
|Armstrong
|50
|1
|36
|Beaver
|210
|2
|151
|Briscoe
|40
|1
|33
|Carson
|98
|2
|74
|Castro
|466
|8
|375
|Childress
|830
|1
|648
|Cimarron
|80
|–
|62
|Collingsworth
|39
|1
|24
|Cottle
|56
|4
|49
|Curry
|3,157
|20
|1,066
|Dallam
|742
|14
|605
|Deaf Smith
|1,748
|38
|1,615
|Donley
|111
|1
|101
|Gray
|1,300
|22
|1118
|Hall
|80
|4
|57
|Hardeman
|88
|4
|77
|Hansford
|236
|9
|214
|Hartley
|476
|6
|383
|Hemphill
|286
|2
|235
|Hutchinson
|661
|24
|510
|Lipscomb
|133
|1
|103
|Moore
|1,631
|32
|1,450
|Ochiltree
|554
|6
|486
|Oldham
|42
|2
|30
|Parmer
|704
|22
|618
|Potter
|12,593
|176
|8,887
|Quay
|230
|4
|80
|Randall
|10,443
|108
|6,274
|Roberts
|29
|1
|21
|Roosevelt
|980
|13
|336
|Sherman
|156
|6
|86
|Swisher
|276
|9
|194
|Texas
|2,407
|12
|2,178
|Union
|118
|4
|28
|Wheeler
|302
|7
|279
|TOTAL
|41,352
|567
|28,523
More from MyHighPlains.com: