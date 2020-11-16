APH reports 552 new cases, 3 deaths, 638 recoveries in Amarillo area

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – The Amarillo Public Health Department is reporting 552 new cases, three new deaths, and 638 recoveries in Amarillo area.

APH said Potter County has 230 new cases, one death, and 306 recoveries.

In Randall County, 322 new cases were reported along with two deaths, and 332 recoveries.

The Amarillo Area Hospitalization Rate is at 35.65%.