APH reports 552 new cases, 3 deaths, 638 recoveries in Amarillo area

Coronavirus

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – The Amarillo Public Health Department is reporting 552 new cases, three new deaths, and 638 recoveries in Amarillo area.

APH said Potter County has 230 new cases, one death, and 306 recoveries.

In Randall County, 322 new cases were reported along with two deaths, and 332 recoveries.

The Amarillo Area Hospitalization Rate is at 35.65%.

(This table reflects the cases on the High Plains as of 1:37 p.m. on November 16, 2020.)

CountyConfirmed Cases ReportedDeathsRecovery
Armstrong37124
Beaver1421105
Briscoe36122
Carson74254
Castro3937304
Childress778117
Cimarron5642
Collingsworth2222
Cottle45441
Curry2,31714779
Dallam5998451
Deaf Smith1,592321,426
Donley100193
Gray1,09810535
Hall59244
Hardeman73466
Hansford2208202
Hartley3814276
Hemphill2481182
Hutchinson55313317
Lipscomb94169
Moore1,492251,300
Ochiltree4586306
Oldham31224
Parmer65222542
Potter10,6401357,744
Quay150268
Randall8,405854,893
Roberts2015
Roosevelt72311261
Sherman134185
Swisher2085149
Texas2,108111,893
Union52221
Wheeler2216144
TOTAL34,21142722,615
