APH reports 549 new cases, four new deaths, and 89 new recoveries in the Amarillo area

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – The Amarillo Public Health Department is reporting 549 new cases, four new deaths, and 89 new recoveries in the Amarillo area.
APH said Potter County has 253 new cases were reported, four new deaths, and 54 new recoveries.
In Randall County, 296 new cases were reported and 35 new recoveries.
The Amarillo Area Hospitalization Rate is at 31.01%.
(This table reflects the cases on the High Plains as of 1:50 p.m. on November 4, 2020.)
|County
|Confirmed Cases Reported
|Deaths
|Recovery
|Armstrong
|28
|1
|16
|Beaver
|105
|1
|82
|Briscoe
|25
|1
|17
|Carson
|57
|1
|44
|Castro
|323
|7
|277
|Childress
|130
|–
|88
|Cimarron
|43
|–
|39
|Collingsworth
|21
|–
|19
|Cottle
|42
|3
|39
|Curry
|1,730
|12
|669
|Dallam
|455
|6
|379
|Deaf Smith
|1,699
|25
|1,257
|Donley
|88
|1
|78
|Gray
|532
|9
|410
|Hall
|44
|1
|35
|Hardeman
|65
|3
|63
|Hansford
|216
|6
|169
|Hartley
|280
|4
|200
|Hemphill
|207
|1
|130
|Hutchinson
|382
|7
|265
|Lipscomb
|74
|1
|56
|Moore
|1,372
|22
|1,229
|Ochiltree
|341
|5
|228
|Oldham
|28
|2
|21
|Parmer
|595
|19
|497
|Potter
|9,019
|108
|6,704
|Quay
|114
|2
|61
|Randall
|6,508
|62
|3,752
|Roberts
|15
|–
|13
|Roosevelt
|532
|10
|231
|Sherman
|79
|1
|70
|Swisher
|162
|5
|123
|Texas
|1,892
|10
|1,755
|Union
|46
|2
|20
|Wheeler
|126
|1
|79
|TOTAL
|27,079
|339
|19,115
