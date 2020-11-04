APH reports 549 new cases, four new deaths, and 89 new recoveries in the Amarillo area

Coronavirus
Posted: / Updated:

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – The Amarillo Public Health Department is reporting 549 new cases, four new deaths, and 89 new recoveries in the Amarillo area.

APH said Potter County has 253 new cases were reported, four new deaths, and 54 new recoveries.

In Randall County, 296 new cases were reported and 35 new recoveries.

The Amarillo Area Hospitalization Rate is at 31.01%.

(This table reflects the cases on the High Plains as of 1:50 p.m. on November 4, 2020.)

CountyConfirmed Cases ReportedDeathsRecovery
Armstrong28116
Beaver105182
Briscoe25117
Carson57144
Castro3237277
Childress13088
Cimarron4339
Collingsworth2119
Cottle42339
Curry1,73012669
Dallam4556379
Deaf Smith1,699251,257
Donley88178
Gray5329410
Hall44135
Hardeman65363
Hansford2166169
Hartley2804200
Hemphill2071130
Hutchinson3827265
Lipscomb74156
Moore1,372221,229
Ochiltree3415228
Oldham28221
Parmer59519497
Potter9,0191086,704
Quay114261
Randall6,508623,752
Roberts1513
Roosevelt53210231
Sherman79170
Swisher1625123
Texas1,892101,755
Union46220
Wheeler126179
TOTAL27,07933919,115
CLICK HERE FOR MORE CORONAVIRUS COVERAGE

More from MyHighPlains.com:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Video Forecast

More Forecast

Don't Miss