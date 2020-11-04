APH reports 549 new cases, four new deaths, and 89 new recoveries in the Amarillo area

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – The Amarillo Public Health Department is reporting 549 new cases, four new deaths, and 89 new recoveries in the Amarillo area.

APH said Potter County has 253 new cases were reported, four new deaths, and 54 new recoveries.

In Randall County, 296 new cases were reported and 35 new recoveries.

The Amarillo Area Hospitalization Rate is at 31.01%.

(This table reflects the cases on the High Plains as of 1:50 p.m. on November 4, 2020.) County Confirmed Cases Reported Deaths Recovery Armstrong 28 1 16 Beaver 105 1 82 Briscoe 25 1 17 Carson 57 1 44 Castro 323 7 277 Childress 130 – 88 Cimarron 43 – 39 Collingsworth 21 – 19 Cottle 42 3 39 Curry 1,730 12 669 Dallam 455 6 379 Deaf Smith 1,699 25 1,257 Donley 88 1 78 Gray 532 9 410 Hall 44 1 35 Hardeman 65 3 63 Hansford 216 6 169 Hartley 280 4 200 Hemphill 207 1 130 Hutchinson 382 7 265 Lipscomb 74 1 56 Moore 1,372 22 1,229 Ochiltree 341 5 228 Oldham 28 2 21 Parmer 595 19 497 Potter 9,019 108 6,704 Quay 114 2 61 Randall 6,508 62 3,752 Roberts 15 – 13 Roosevelt 532 10 231 Sherman 79 1 70 Swisher 162 5 123 Texas 1,892 10 1,755 Union 46 2 20 Wheeler 126 1 79 TOTAL 27,079 339 19,115

CLICK HERE FOR MORE CORONAVIRUS COVERAGE

More from MyHighPlains.com: