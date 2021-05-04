APH reports 54 new cases of COVID-19, 2 deaths and 10 recoveries in Amarillo area

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – The Amarillo Public Health Department is reporting 54 new cases of COVID-19, two deaths and 10 recoveries in the Amarillo area.
APH said Potter County has 28 new cases, two deaths and two recoveries.
In Randall County, 26 new cases were reported and eight recoveries.
The Amarillo Area Hospitalization Rate is at 2.98%.
|County
|Confirmed Cases Reported
|Deaths
|Recovery
|Armstrong
|133
|6
|174
|Beaver
|474
|6
|455
|Briscoe
|97
|5
|162
|Carson
|357
|14
|501
|Castro
|712
|32
|948
|Childress
|1,347
|17
|1,366
|Cimarron
|214
|1
|208
|Collingsworth
|242
|9
|313
|Cottle
|143
|7
|183
|Curry
|5,109
|76
|4,886
|Dallam
|890
|9
|1,018
|Deaf Smith
|2,110
|66
|2,727
|Donley
|207
|15
|371
|Gray
|1,977
|56
|2,248
|Hall
|361
|14
|436
|Hardeman
|316
|12
|360
|Hansford
|390
|25
|867
|Hartley
|621
|9
|721
|Hemphill
|538
|2
|583
|Hutchinson
|1,533
|71
|1,932
|Lipscomb
|301
|12
|324
|Moore
|2,100
|72
|2,382
|Ochiltree
|1014
|27
|1,096
|Oldham
|137
|4
|264
|Parmer
|899
|35
|1,213
|Potter
|17,351
|448
|16,716
|Quay
|452
|8
|414
|Randall
|16,714
|294
|16,174
|Roberts
|56
|1
|59
|Roosevelt
|1,889
|54
|1,781
|Sherman
|190
|12
|209
|Swisher
|443
|17
|800
|Texas
|3,506
|32
|3,415
|Union
|250
|9
|227
|Wheeler
|475
|10
|519
|TOTAL
|63,594
|1,489
|66,053
More from MyHighPlains.com:
- Garland seeks millions more for Justice Department
- Chauvin juror defends participation in DC protest after online scrutiny
- 19-year-old who spent much of her childhood in foster care adopted by former caseworker
- APD and PCSO to enforce ‘Move Over/Slow Down’ joint task force on May 6
- Stefan Wilson to return to Indy 500 as 6th Andretti Autosport entry