APH reports 54 new cases of COVID-19, 2 deaths and 10 recoveries in Amarillo area

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – The Amarillo Public Health Department is reporting 54 new cases of COVID-19, two deaths and 10 recoveries in the Amarillo area.

APH said Potter County has 28 new cases, two deaths and two recoveries.

In Randall County, 26 new cases were reported and eight recoveries.

The Amarillo Area Hospitalization Rate is at 2.98%.