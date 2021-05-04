APH reports 54 new cases of COVID-19, 2 deaths and 10 recoveries in Amarillo area

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – The Amarillo Public Health Department is reporting 54 new cases of COVID-19, two deaths and 10 recoveries in the Amarillo area.

APH said Potter County has 28 new cases, two deaths and two recoveries.

In Randall County, 26 new cases were reported and eight recoveries.

The Amarillo Area Hospitalization Rate is at 2.98%.

CountyConfirmed Cases ReportedDeathsRecovery
Armstrong1336174
Beaver4746455
Briscoe975162
Carson35714501
Castro71232948
Childress1,347171,366
Cimarron2141208
Collingsworth2429313
Cottle1437183
Curry5,109764,886
Dallam89091,018
Deaf Smith2,110662,727
Donley20715371
Gray1,977562,248
Hall36114436
Hardeman31612360
Hansford39025867
Hartley6219721
Hemphill5382583
Hutchinson1,533711,932
Lipscomb30112324
Moore2,100722,382
Ochiltree1014271,096
Oldham1374264
Parmer899351,213
Potter17,35144816,716
Quay4528414
Randall16,71429416,174
Roberts56159
Roosevelt1,889541,781
Sherman19012209
Swisher44317800
Texas3,506323,415
Union2509227
Wheeler47510519
TOTAL63,5941,48966,053
