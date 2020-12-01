APH reports 520 new cases, 43 deaths, and 803 recoveries in Amarillo area

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – The Amarillo Public Health Department is reporting 520 new cases, 43 deaths, and 803 recoveries in Amarillo area.
APH said Potter County has 240 new cases, 31 deaths, and 332 recoveries.
In Randall County, 280 new cases, 12 deaths, and 471 recoveries.
The Amarillo Area Hospitalization Rate is at 37.18%.
(This table reflects the cases on the High Plains as of 1:23 p.m. on December 1, 2020.)
|County
|Confirmed Cases Reported
|Deaths
|Recovery
|Armstrong
|50
|1
|36
|Beaver
|214
|2
|158
|Briscoe
|40
|1
|33
|Carson
|98
|2
|74
|Castro
|466
|8
|375
|Childress
|830
|1
|648
|Cimarron
|80
|–
|62
|Collingsworth
|39
|1
|24
|Cottle
|58
|4
|52
|Curry
|3,192
|21
|1,066
|Dallam
|758
|14
|645
|Deaf Smith
|1,793
|38
|1,615
|Donley
|111
|1
|101
|Gray
|1,300
|22
|1118
|Hall
|80
|4
|57
|Hardeman
|91
|4
|77
|Hansford
|236
|9
|214
|Hartley
|486
|6
|424
|Hemphill
|297
|2
|235
|Hutchinson
|661
|24
|510
|Lipscomb
|133
|1
|103
|Moore
|1,631
|32
|1,450
|Ochiltree
|554
|6
|486
|Oldham
|42
|2
|30
|Parmer
|704
|22
|618
|Potter
|12,833
|207
|9,219
|Quay
|247
|5
|80
|Randall
|11,050
|120
|6,745
|Roberts
|29
|1
|21
|Roosevelt
|995
|14
|336
|Sherman
|156
|6
|86
|Swisher
|276
|9
|194
|Texas
|2,416
|12
|2,203
|Union
|115
|4
|28
|Wheeler
|312
|7
|282
|TOTAL
|42,363
|607
|29,444
