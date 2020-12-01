APH reports 520 new cases, 43 deaths, and 803 recoveries in Amarillo area

Coronavirus

by:

Posted: / Updated:

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – The Amarillo Public Health Department is reporting 520 new cases, 43 deaths, and 803 recoveries in Amarillo area.

APH said Potter County has 240 new cases, 31 deaths, and 332 recoveries.

In Randall County, 280 new cases, 12 deaths, and 471 recoveries.

The Amarillo Area Hospitalization Rate is at 37.18%.

(This table reflects the cases on the High Plains as of 1:23 p.m. on December 1, 2020.)

CountyConfirmed Cases ReportedDeathsRecovery
Armstrong50136
Beaver2142158
Briscoe40133
Carson98274
Castro4668375
Childress8301648
Cimarron8062
Collingsworth39124
Cottle58452
Curry3,192211,066
Dallam75814645
Deaf Smith1,793381,615
Donley1111101
Gray1,300221118
Hall80457
Hardeman91477
Hansford2369214
Hartley4866424
Hemphill2972235
Hutchinson66124510
Lipscomb1331103
Moore1,631321,450
Ochiltree5546486
Oldham42230
Parmer70422618
Potter12,8332079,219
Quay247580
Randall11,0501206,745
Roberts29121
Roosevelt99514336
Sherman156686
Swisher2769194
Texas2,416122,203
Union115428
Wheeler3127282
TOTAL42,36360729,444
CLICK HERE FOR MORE CORONAVIRUS COVERAGE

More from MyHighPlains.com:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Video Forecast

More Forecast

Don't Miss