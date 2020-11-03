APH reports 518 new cases, four new death, and 443 new recoveries in Amarillo area

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – The Amarillo Public Health Department is reporting 518 new cases, four new death, and 443 new recoveries in the Amarillo area.
APH said Potter County has 212 new cases, two new deaths, and 243 recoveries.
In Randall County, 306 new cases were reported, two new death, and 200 recoveries.
The Amarillo Area Hospitalization Rate is at 28.82%.
(This table reflects the cases on the High Plains as of 1:30 p.m. on November 3, 2020.)
|County
|Confirmed Cases Reported
|Deaths
|Recovery
|Armstrong
|27
|1
|16
|Beaver
|103
|1
|82
|Briscoe
|25
|1
|17
|Carson
|55
|1
|44
|Castro
|320
|7
|276
|Childress
|125
|–
|88
|Cimarron
|41
|–
|39
|Collingsworth
|21
|–
|19
|Cottle
|40
|3
|35
|Curry
|1,703
|12
|665
|Dallam
|439
|6
|367
|Deaf Smith
|1,699
|25
|1,257
|Donley
|86
|1
|78
|Gray
|516
|9
|410
|Hall
|44
|1
|35
|Hardeman
|63
|3
|62
|Hansford
|216
|6
|169
|Hartley
|268
|4
|195
|Hemphill
|196
|1
|130
|Hutchinson
|344
|7
|265
|Lipscomb
|74
|1
|56
|Moore
|1,352
|22
|1,229
|Ochiltree
|338
|5
|228
|Oldham
|27
|2
|21
|Parmer
|579
|19
|497
|Potter
|8,766
|102
|6,407
|Quay
|113
|2
|61
|Randall
|6,212
|61
|3,517
|Roberts
|15
|–
|13
|Roosevelt
|513
|10
|225
|Sherman
|78
|1
|70
|Swisher
|161
|5
|123
|Texas
|1,860
|10
|1,742
|Union
|45
|2
|20
|Wheeler
|114
|–
|79
|TOTAL
|26,272
|334
|18,980
