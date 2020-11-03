Voter Information Guide

APH reports 518 new cases, four new death, and 443 new recoveries in Amarillo area

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – The Amarillo Public Health Department is reporting 518 new cases, four new death, and 443 new recoveries in the Amarillo area.

APH said Potter County has 212 new cases, two new deaths, and 243 recoveries.

In Randall County, 306 new cases were reported, two new death, and 200 recoveries.

The Amarillo Area Hospitalization Rate is at 28.82%.

(This table reflects the cases on the High Plains as of 1:30 p.m. on November 3, 2020.)

CountyConfirmed Cases ReportedDeathsRecovery
Armstrong27116
Beaver103182
Briscoe25117
Carson55144
Castro3207276
Childress12588
Cimarron4139
Collingsworth2119
Cottle40335
Curry1,70312665
Dallam4396367
Deaf Smith1,699251,257
Donley86178
Gray5169410
Hall44135
Hardeman63362
Hansford2166169
Hartley2684195
Hemphill1961130
Hutchinson3447265
Lipscomb74156
Moore1,352221,229
Ochiltree3385228
Oldham27221
Parmer57919497
Potter8,7661026,407
Quay113261
Randall6,212613,517
Roberts1513
Roosevelt51310225
Sherman78170
Swisher1615123
Texas1,860101,742
Union45220
Wheeler11479
TOTAL26,27233418,980
