APH reports 518 new cases, four new death, and 443 new recoveries in Amarillo area

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – The Amarillo Public Health Department is reporting 518 new cases, four new death, and 443 new recoveries in the Amarillo area.

APH said Potter County has 212 new cases, two new deaths, and 243 recoveries.

In Randall County, 306 new cases were reported, two new death, and 200 recoveries.

The Amarillo Area Hospitalization Rate is at 28.82%.

(This table reflects the cases on the High Plains as of 1:30 p.m. on November 3, 2020.) County Confirmed Cases Reported Deaths Recovery Armstrong 27 1 16 Beaver 103 1 82 Briscoe 25 1 17 Carson 55 1 44 Castro 320 7 276 Childress 125 – 88 Cimarron 41 – 39 Collingsworth 21 – 19 Cottle 40 3 35 Curry 1,703 12 665 Dallam 439 6 367 Deaf Smith 1,699 25 1,257 Donley 86 1 78 Gray 516 9 410 Hall 44 1 35 Hardeman 63 3 62 Hansford 216 6 169 Hartley 268 4 195 Hemphill 196 1 130 Hutchinson 344 7 265 Lipscomb 74 1 56 Moore 1,352 22 1,229 Ochiltree 338 5 228 Oldham 27 2 21 Parmer 579 19 497 Potter 8,766 102 6,407 Quay 113 2 61 Randall 6,212 61 3,517 Roberts 15 – 13 Roosevelt 513 10 225 Sherman 78 1 70 Swisher 161 5 123 Texas 1,860 10 1,742 Union 45 2 20 Wheeler 114 – 79 TOTAL 26,272 334 18,980

