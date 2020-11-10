APH reports 515 new cases in the Amarillo area

JUAREZ, Mexico (Border Report) – Health authorities in Juarez are going door-to-door to teach residents COVID-19 prevention. They’re also testing and isolating those who appear ill to stem community spread as well.

The so-called mobile medical brigades are being deployed as the coronavirus reaches a new plateau in this border city. As of Tuesday morning, Juarez had recorded 1,542 COVID-19 related fatalities (17 of them overnight) and 17,000 confirmed cases.