APH reports 515 new cases in the Amarillo area

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – The Amarillo Public Health Department is reporting 515 new cases in the Amarillo area.
APH said Potter County has 240 new cases.
In Randall County, 275 new cases were reported.
The Amarillo Area Hospitalization Rate is at 30.95%.
(This table reflects the cases on the High Plains as of 1:48 p.m. on November 10, 2020.)
|County
|Confirmed Cases Reported
|Deaths
|Recovery
|Armstrong
|31
|1
|20
|Beaver
|125
|1
|93
|Briscoe
|25
|1
|20
|Carson
|71
|1
|49
|Castro
|349
|7
|286
|Childress
|734
|–
|112
|Cimarron
|47
|0
|39
|Collingsworth
|22
|–
|21
|Cottle
|44
|3
|39
|Curry
|2,025
|14
|709
|Dallam
|526
|8
|418
|Deaf Smith
|1,516
|26
|1,333
|Donley
|93
|1
|81
|Gray
|584
|11
|457
|Hall
|50
|1
|42
|Hardeman
|67
|3
|63
|Hansford
|215
|8
|181
|Hartley
|335
|4
|248
|Hemphill
|217
|1
|152
|Hutchinson
|490
|11
|300
|Lipscomb
|80
|1
|63
|Moore
|1,465
|24
|1,273
|Ochiltree
|360
|5
|270
|Oldham
|31
|2
|24
|Parmer
|631
|20
|527
|Potter
|9,924
|122
|7,104
|Quay
|135
|2
|64
|Randall
|7,467
|66
|4,171
|Roberts
|16
|–
|13
|Roosevelt
|628
|10
|244
|Sherman
|96
|1
|80
|Swisher
|191
|5
|135
|Texas
|2,006
|10
|1,809
|Union
|47
|2
|20
|Wheeler
|172
|5
|96
|TOTAL
|30,826
|377
|20,556
