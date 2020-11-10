APH reports 515 new cases in the Amarillo area

Coronavirus
Posted: / Updated:

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – The Amarillo Public Health Department is reporting 515 new cases in the Amarillo area.

APH said Potter County has 240 new cases.

In Randall County, 275 new cases were reported.

The Amarillo Area Hospitalization Rate is at 30.95%.

More from MyHighPlains.com:

(This table reflects the cases on the High Plains as of 1:48 p.m. on November 10, 2020.)

CountyConfirmed Cases ReportedDeathsRecovery
Armstrong31120
Beaver125193
Briscoe25120
Carson71149
Castro3497286
Childress734112
Cimarron47039
Collingsworth2221
Cottle44339
Curry2,02514709
Dallam5268418
Deaf Smith1,516261,333
Donley93181
Gray58411457
Hall50142
Hardeman67363
Hansford2158181
Hartley3354248
Hemphill2171152
Hutchinson49011300
Lipscomb80163
Moore1,465241,273
Ochiltree3605270
Oldham31224
Parmer63120527
Potter9,9241227,104
Quay135264
Randall7,467664,171
Roberts1613
Roosevelt62810244
Sherman96180
Swisher1915135
Texas2,006101,809
Union47220
Wheeler172596
TOTAL30,82637720,556
CLICK HERE FOR MORE CORONAVIRUS COVERAGE

More from MyHighPlains.com:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Video Forecast

More Forecast

Don't Miss