APH reports 513 new cases, 15 deaths, and 563 recoveries in Amarillo area

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – The Amarillo Public Health Department is reporting 513 new cases, 15 new deaths, and 563 new recoveries in the Amarillo area.
APH said Potter County has 229 new cases, nine deaths, and 270 recoveries.
In Randall County, 284 new cases were reported, six new deaths, and 293 recoveries.
The Amarillo Area Hospitalization Rate is at 37.05%.
(This table reflects the cases on the High Plains as of 1:40 p.m. on December 2, 2020.)
|County
|Confirmed Cases Reported
|Deaths
|Recovery
|Armstrong
|53
|1
|38
|Beaver
|216
|2
|165
|Briscoe
|40
|1
|33
|Carson
|100
|2
|74
|Castro
|472
|8
|375
|Childress
|830
|1
|648
|Cimarron
|80
|–
|67
|Collingsworth
|41
|1
|24
|Cottle
|58
|4
|52
|Curry
|3,243
|25
|1,176
|Dallam
|764
|9
|375
|Deaf Smith
|1,793
|38
|1,615
|Donley
|113
|1
|101
|Gray
|1,336
|22
|1118
|Hall
|83
|3
|57
|Hardeman
|91
|4
|77
|Hansford
|236
|9
|213
|Hartley
|488
|6
|443
|Hemphill
|302
|2
|235
|Hutchinson
|670
|26
|508
|Lipscomb
|133
|1
|104
|Moore
|1,631
|32
|1,448
|Ochiltree
|556
|6
|486
|Oldham
|45
|2
|30
|Parmer
|710
|24
|619
|Potter
|13,062
|216
|9,489
|Quay
|254
|5
|80
|Randall
|11,334
|126
|7,038
|Roberts
|29
|1
|22
|Roosevelt
|1,015
|15
|256
|Sherman
|156
|6
|86
|Swisher
|281
|9
|193
|Texas
|2,446
|12
|2,224
|Union
|113
|4
|29
|Wheeler
|320
|7
|286
|TOTAL
|43,092
|630
|29,784
