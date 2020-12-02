APH reports 513 new cases, 15 deaths, and 563 recoveries in Amarillo area

Coronavirus

by:

Posted: / Updated:

APH Report Card

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – The Amarillo Public Health Department is reporting 513 new cases, 15 new deaths, and 563 new recoveries in the Amarillo area.

APH said Potter County has 229 new cases, nine deaths, and 270 recoveries.

In Randall County, 284 new cases were reported, six new deaths, and 293 recoveries.

The Amarillo Area Hospitalization Rate is at 37.05%.

(This table reflects the cases on the High Plains as of 1:40 p.m. on December 2, 2020.)

CountyConfirmed Cases ReportedDeathsRecovery
Armstrong53138
Beaver2162165
Briscoe40133
Carson100274
Castro4728375
Childress8301648
Cimarron8067
Collingsworth41124
Cottle58452
Curry3,243251,176
Dallam7649375
Deaf Smith1,793381,615
Donley1131101
Gray1,336221118
Hall83357
Hardeman91477
Hansford2369213
Hartley4886443
Hemphill3022235
Hutchinson67026508
Lipscomb1331104
Moore1,631321,448
Ochiltree5566486
Oldham45230
Parmer71024619
Potter13,0622169,489
Quay254580
Randall11,3341267,038
Roberts29122
Roosevelt1,01515256
Sherman156686
Swisher2819193
Texas2,446122,224
Union113429
Wheeler3207286
TOTAL43,09263029,784
CLICK HERE FOR MORE CORONAVIRUS COVERAGE

More from MyHighPlains.com:

More from MyHighPlains.com:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Video Forecast

More Forecast

Don't Miss