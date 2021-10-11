APH reports 49 new cases of COVID-19 and 466 recoveries in Amarillo area

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – The Amarillo Public Health Department is reporting 49 new cases of COVID-19 and 466 recoveries in the Amarillo area.

APH said Potter County has 29 new cases and 229 recoveries.

In Randall County, 20 new cases were reported along with 237 recoveries.

The Area Hospitalization Rate stands at 12.00%.