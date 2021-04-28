APH reports 49 new cases of COVID-19, and 17 recoveries in Amarillo area

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – The Amarillo Public Health Department is reporting 49 new cases of COVID-19, and six recoveries in the Amarillo area.

APH said Potter County has 22 new cases, and 11 recoveries.

In Randall County, 27 new cases were reported, with six recoveries.

The Area Hospitalization Rate is at 2.91%.

CountyConfirmed Cases ReportedDeathsRecovery
Armstrong1336177
Beaver4746455
Briscoe965163
Carson35514504
Castro71232949
Childress1,348171,367
Cimarron2141208
Collingsworth2429313
Cottle1437183
Curry5,098744,867
Dallam89091,013
Deaf Smith2,106662,732
Donley20215369
Gray1,972562,240
Hall36014448
Hardeman31612360
Hansford39024869
Hartley6229720
Hemphill5382583
Hutchinson1,527711,929
Lipscomb30112321
Moore2,098722,382
Ochiltree1007261,086
Oldham1374264
Parmer899351,225
Potter17,29744416,691
Quay4428412
Randall16,65329416,125
Roberts56159
Roosevelt1,883531,783
Sherman18912209
Swisher44117796
Texas3,506323,415
Union2509227
Wheeler47510521
TOTAL63,3031,47965,855
