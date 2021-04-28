APH reports 49 new cases of COVID-19, and 17 recoveries in Amarillo area

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – The Amarillo Public Health Department is reporting 49 new cases of COVID-19, and six recoveries in the Amarillo area.

APH said Potter County has 22 new cases, and 11 recoveries.

In Randall County, 27 new cases were reported, with six recoveries.

The Area Hospitalization Rate is at 2.91%.