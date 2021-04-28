APH reports 49 new cases of COVID-19, and 17 recoveries in Amarillo area

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – The Amarillo Public Health Department is reporting 49 new cases of COVID-19, and six recoveries in the Amarillo area.
APH said Potter County has 22 new cases, and 11 recoveries.
In Randall County, 27 new cases were reported, with six recoveries.
The Area Hospitalization Rate is at 2.91%.
|County
|Confirmed Cases Reported
|Deaths
|Recovery
|Armstrong
|133
|6
|177
|Beaver
|474
|6
|455
|Briscoe
|96
|5
|163
|Carson
|355
|14
|504
|Castro
|712
|32
|949
|Childress
|1,348
|17
|1,367
|Cimarron
|214
|1
|208
|Collingsworth
|242
|9
|313
|Cottle
|143
|7
|183
|Curry
|5,098
|74
|4,867
|Dallam
|890
|9
|1,013
|Deaf Smith
|2,106
|66
|2,732
|Donley
|202
|15
|369
|Gray
|1,972
|56
|2,240
|Hall
|360
|14
|448
|Hardeman
|316
|12
|360
|Hansford
|390
|24
|869
|Hartley
|622
|9
|720
|Hemphill
|538
|2
|583
|Hutchinson
|1,527
|71
|1,929
|Lipscomb
|301
|12
|321
|Moore
|2,098
|72
|2,382
|Ochiltree
|1007
|26
|1,086
|Oldham
|137
|4
|264
|Parmer
|899
|35
|1,225
|Potter
|17,297
|444
|16,691
|Quay
|442
|8
|412
|Randall
|16,653
|294
|16,125
|Roberts
|56
|1
|59
|Roosevelt
|1,883
|53
|1,783
|Sherman
|189
|12
|209
|Swisher
|441
|17
|796
|Texas
|3,506
|32
|3,415
|Union
|250
|9
|227
|Wheeler
|475
|10
|521
|TOTAL
|63,303
|1,479
|65,855
More from MyHighPlains.com:
- Biden could be pressed to stop taking Communion over abortion stance
- What time is Joe Biden’s speech to Congress?
- Hawaii officials see troubling rise in reports of marine life harassment
- Thin Mints via drone? Girl Scout cookies take flight in Virginia
- Boy locked in chicken coop thanks officer for rescue: ‘I was just having fun with the ducks and the chickens, so I was fine’