APH reports 481 new cases, one death, 488 recoveries in Amarillo area

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – The Amarillo Public Health Department is reporting 481 new cases, one new death, and 488 new recoveries in the Amarillo area.
APH said Potter County has 239 new cases, one new death, and 232 recoveries.
In Randall County, 242 new cases were reported, and 256 recoveries.
The Amarillo Area Hospitalization Rate is at 31.79%.
(This table reflects the cases on the High Plains as of 1:30 p.m. on November 9, 2020.)
|County
|Confirmed Cases Reported
|Deaths
|Recovery
|Armstrong
|31
|1
|20
|Beaver
|122
|1
|89
|Briscoe
|25
|1
|20
|Carson
|71
|1
|49
|Castro
|349
|7
|287
|Childress
|734
|–
|111
|Cimarron
|45
|0
|39
|Collingsworth
|22
|–
|21
|Cottle
|44
|3
|39
|Curry
|1,974
|13
|698
|Dallam
|486
|6
|400
|Deaf Smith
|1,454
|26
|1,333
|Donley
|93
|1
|81
|Gray
|584
|11
|457
|Hall
|50
|1
|42
|Hardeman
|67
|3
|63
|Hansford
|215
|8
|179
|Hartley
|308
|4
|227
|Hemphill
|217
|1
|152
|Hutchinson
|490
|11
|298
|Lipscomb
|80
|1
|61
|Moore
|1,465
|24
|1,271
|Ochiltree
|360
|5
|266
|Oldham
|31
|2
|24
|Parmer
|631
|20
|526
|Potter
|9,684
|122
|7,104
|Quay
|129
|2
|63
|Randall
|7,192
|66
|4,171
|Roberts
|16
|–
|13
|Roosevelt
|628
|10
|243
|Sherman
|96
|1
|80
|Swisher
|191
|5
|134
|Texas
|1,996
|10
|1,809
|Union
|47
|2
|20
|Wheeler
|166
|3
|96
|TOTAL
|30,093
|372
|20,486
