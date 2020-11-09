APH reports 481 new cases, one death, 488 recoveries in Amarillo area

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – The Amarillo Public Health Department is reporting 481 new cases, one new death, and 488 new recoveries in the Amarillo area.

APH said Potter County has 239 new cases, one new death, and 232 recoveries.

In Randall County, 242 new cases were reported, and 256 recoveries.

The Amarillo Area Hospitalization Rate is at 31.79%.

(This table reflects the cases on the High Plains as of 1:30 p.m. on November 9, 2020.) County Confirmed Cases Reported Deaths Recovery Armstrong 31 1 20 Beaver 122 1 89 Briscoe 25 1 20 Carson 71 1 49 Castro 349 7 287 Childress 734 – 111 Cimarron 45 0 39 Collingsworth 22 – 21 Cottle 44 3 39 Curry 1,974 13 698 Dallam 486 6 400 Deaf Smith 1,454 26 1,333 Donley 93 1 81 Gray 584 11 457 Hall 50 1 42 Hardeman 67 3 63 Hansford 215 8 179 Hartley 308 4 227 Hemphill 217 1 152 Hutchinson 490 11 298 Lipscomb 80 1 61 Moore 1,465 24 1,271 Ochiltree 360 5 266 Oldham 31 2 24 Parmer 631 20 526 Potter 9,684 122 7,104 Quay 129 2 63 Randall 7,192 66 4,171 Roberts 16 – 13 Roosevelt 628 10 243 Sherman 96 1 80 Swisher 191 5 134 Texas 1,996 10 1,809 Union 47 2 20 Wheeler 166 3 96 TOTAL 30,093 372 20,486

