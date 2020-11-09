APH reports 481 new cases, one death, 488 recoveries in Amarillo area

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – The Amarillo Public Health Department is reporting 481 new cases, one new death, and 488 new recoveries in the Amarillo area.

APH said Potter County has 239 new cases, one new death, and 232 recoveries.

In Randall County, 242 new cases were reported, and 256 recoveries.

The Amarillo Area Hospitalization Rate is at 31.79%.

(This table reflects the cases on the High Plains as of 1:30 p.m. on November 9, 2020.)

CountyConfirmed Cases ReportedDeathsRecovery
Armstrong31120
Beaver122189
Briscoe25120
Carson71149
Castro3497287
Childress734111
Cimarron45039
Collingsworth2221
Cottle44339
Curry1,97413698
Dallam4866400
Deaf Smith1,454261,333
Donley93181
Gray58411457
Hall50142
Hardeman67363
Hansford2158179
Hartley3084227
Hemphill2171152
Hutchinson49011298
Lipscomb80161
Moore1,465241,271
Ochiltree3605266
Oldham31224
Parmer63120526
Potter9,6841227,104
Quay129263
Randall7,192664,171
Roberts1613
Roosevelt62810243
Sherman96180
Swisher1915134
Texas1,996101,809
Union47220
Wheeler166396
TOTAL30,09337220,486
