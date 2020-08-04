APH reports 48 new COVID-19 cases, 2 new deaths

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Amarillo Public Health Department is reporting 48 new COVID-19 cases and 75 new recoveries in the Amarillo area.

According to APH, Potter County has 25 new cases, totaling to 3,571. Randall County is reporting 23 new cases, bringing its total to 1,646.

Potter County has 37 new recoveries, totaling to 3,134. Randall County has 38 new recoveries, bringing its total to 1,183.

Randall County is reporting one new death, bringing the total to 23. Potter County is also reporting one new death bringing the total to 43.

(This table reflects the cases on the High Plains as of 1:51 p.m. on August 4, 2020.) County Confirmed Cases Reported Deaths Recovery Armstrong 8 – 3 Beaver 36 – 35 Briscoe 11 1 7 Carson 13 – 9 Castro 170 3 130 Childress 34 – 9 Cimarron 1 – 1 Collingsworth 7 – 6 Cottle 14 2 7 Curry 483 2 142 Dallam 183 1 175 Deaf Smith 677 19 433 Donley 43 – 33 Gray 183 4 134 Hall 8 1 1 Hardeman 15 – 12 Hansford 59 2 38 Hartley 91 4 87 Hemphill 42 – 28 Hutchinson 114 2 85 Lipscomb 15 – 12 Moore 1,013 12 904 Ochiltree 84 2 58 Oldham 13 1 5 Parmer 311 7 237 Potter 3,571 43 3,134 Quay 33 1 5 Randall 1,646 23 1,221 Roberts 7 – 5 Roosevelt 142 1 52 Sherman 37 – 33 Swisher 75 2 57 Texas 1,036 7 1,007 Union 27 – 6 Wheeler 31 – 24 TOTAL 10,233 140 8,135

