APH reports 48 new COVID-19 cases, 2 new deaths

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Amarillo Public Health Department is reporting 48 new COVID-19 cases and 75 new recoveries in the Amarillo area.

According to APH, Potter County has 25 new cases, totaling to 3,571. Randall County is reporting 23 new cases, bringing its total to 1,646.

Potter County has 37 new recoveries, totaling to 3,134. Randall County has 38 new recoveries, bringing its total to 1,183.

Randall County is reporting one new death, bringing the total to 23. Potter County is also reporting one new death bringing the total to 43.

(This table reflects the cases on the High Plains as of 1:51 p.m. on August 4, 2020.)

CountyConfirmed Cases ReportedDeathsRecovery
Armstrong83
Beaver3635
Briscoe1117
Carson139
Castro1703130
Childress349
Cimarron11
Collingsworth76
Cottle1427
Curry4832142
Dallam1831175
Deaf Smith67719433
Donley4333
Gray1834134
Hall811
Hardeman1512
Hansford59238
Hartley91487
Hemphill4228
Hutchinson114285
Lipscomb1512
Moore1,01312904
Ochiltree84258
Oldham1315
Parmer3117237
Potter3,571433,134
Quay3315
Randall1,646231,221
Roberts75
Roosevelt142152
Sherman3733
Swisher75257
Texas1,03671,007
Union276
Wheeler3124
TOTAL10,2331408,135
