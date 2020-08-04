APH reports 48 new COVID-19 cases, 2 new deaths

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Amarillo Public Health Department is reporting 48 new COVID-19 cases and 75 new recoveries in the Amarillo area.
According to APH, Potter County has 25 new cases, totaling to 3,571. Randall County is reporting 23 new cases, bringing its total to 1,646.
Potter County has 37 new recoveries, totaling to 3,134. Randall County has 38 new recoveries, bringing its total to 1,183.
Randall County is reporting one new death, bringing the total to 23. Potter County is also reporting one new death bringing the total to 43.
(This table reflects the cases on the High Plains as of 1:51 p.m. on August 4, 2020.)
|County
|Confirmed Cases Reported
|Deaths
|Recovery
|Armstrong
|8
|–
|3
|Beaver
|36
|–
|35
|Briscoe
|11
|1
|7
|Carson
|13
|–
|9
|Castro
|170
|3
|130
|Childress
|34
|–
|9
|Cimarron
|1
|–
|1
|Collingsworth
|7
|–
|6
|Cottle
|14
|2
|7
|Curry
|483
|2
|142
|Dallam
|183
|1
|175
|Deaf Smith
|677
|19
|433
|Donley
|43
|–
|33
|Gray
|183
|4
|134
|Hall
|8
|1
|1
|Hardeman
|15
|–
|12
|Hansford
|59
|2
|38
|Hartley
|91
|4
|87
|Hemphill
|42
|–
|28
|Hutchinson
|114
|2
|85
|Lipscomb
|15
|–
|12
|Moore
|1,013
|12
|904
|Ochiltree
|84
|2
|58
|Oldham
|13
|1
|5
|Parmer
|311
|7
|237
|Potter
|3,571
|43
|3,134
|Quay
|33
|1
|5
|Randall
|1,646
|23
|1,221
|Roberts
|7
|–
|5
|Roosevelt
|142
|1
|52
|Sherman
|37
|–
|33
|Swisher
|75
|2
|57
|Texas
|1,036
|7
|1,007
|Union
|27
|–
|6
|Wheeler
|31
|–
|24
|TOTAL
|10,233
|140
|8,135
