APH reports 263 new cases, 2 deaths, 130 recoveries in Amarillo area

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – The Amarillo Public Health Department is reporting 263 new cases, two deaths, and 130 recoveries in Amarillo area.

APH said Potter County has 236 new cases, two deaths, and 66 new recoveries.

In Randall County, 221 new cases were reported.

The Amarillo Area Hospitalization Rate is at 17.29%. This is the fifth day with the AHR above 15% – according to state guidelines laid out in GA-32, after seven days with a rate above that level, the area will need to scale back reopening efforts and further limit business capacities and social gatherings and visitations.

(This table reflects the cases on the High Plains as of 1:23 p.m. on October 23, 2020.)

CountyConfirmed Cases ReportedDeathsRecovery
Armstrong21112
Beaver88175
Briscoe20113
Carson5230
Castro2896254
Childress10775
Cimarron3632
Collingsworth2019
Cottle33332
Curry1,39710610
Dallam3786317
Deaf Smith1,285251,100
Donley84167
Gray4129357
Hall41132
Hardeman60159
Hansford1876140
Hartley2064172
Hemphill154101
Hutchinson2947217
Lipscomb66134
Moore1,289221,173
Ochiltree2795135
Oldham27217
Parmer54717422
Potter7,6821005,042
Quay96257
Randall4,662563,140
Roberts1412
Roosevelt4187203
Sherman72164
Swisher1373103
Texas1,760101,661
Union39219
Wheeler6948
TOTAL22,32131015,844
