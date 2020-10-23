APH reports 263 new cases, 2 deaths, 130 recoveries in Amarillo area

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – The Amarillo Public Health Department is reporting 263 new cases, two deaths, and 130 recoveries in Amarillo area.
APH said Potter County has 236 new cases, two deaths, and 66 new recoveries.
In Randall County, 221 new cases were reported.
The Amarillo Area Hospitalization Rate is at 17.29%. This is the fifth day with the AHR above 15% – according to state guidelines laid out in GA-32, after seven days with a rate above that level, the area will need to scale back reopening efforts and further limit business capacities and social gatherings and visitations.
(This table reflects the cases on the High Plains as of 1:23 p.m. on October 23, 2020.)
|County
|Confirmed Cases Reported
|Deaths
|Recovery
|Armstrong
|21
|1
|12
|Beaver
|88
|1
|75
|Briscoe
|20
|1
|13
|Carson
|52
|–
|30
|Castro
|289
|6
|254
|Childress
|107
|–
|75
|Cimarron
|36
|–
|32
|Collingsworth
|20
|–
|19
|Cottle
|33
|3
|32
|Curry
|1,397
|10
|610
|Dallam
|378
|6
|317
|Deaf Smith
|1,285
|25
|1,100
|Donley
|84
|1
|67
|Gray
|412
|9
|357
|Hall
|41
|1
|32
|Hardeman
|60
|1
|59
|Hansford
|187
|6
|140
|Hartley
|206
|4
|172
|Hemphill
|154
|–
|101
|Hutchinson
|294
|7
|217
|Lipscomb
|66
|1
|34
|Moore
|1,289
|22
|1,173
|Ochiltree
|279
|5
|135
|Oldham
|27
|2
|17
|Parmer
|547
|17
|422
|Potter
|7,682
|100
|5,042
|Quay
|96
|2
|57
|Randall
|4,662
|56
|3,140
|Roberts
|14
|–
|12
|Roosevelt
|418
|7
|203
|Sherman
|72
|1
|64
|Swisher
|137
|3
|103
|Texas
|1,760
|10
|1,661
|Union
|39
|2
|19
|Wheeler
|69
|–
|48
|TOTAL
|22,321
|310
|15,844
