APH reports 263 new cases, 2 deaths, 130 recoveries in Amarillo area

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – The Amarillo Public Health Department is reporting 263 new cases, two deaths, and 130 recoveries in Amarillo area.

APH said Potter County has 236 new cases, two deaths, and 66 new recoveries.

In Randall County, 221 new cases were reported.

The Amarillo Area Hospitalization Rate is at 17.29%. This is the fifth day with the AHR above 15% – according to state guidelines laid out in GA-32, after seven days with a rate above that level, the area will need to scale back reopening efforts and further limit business capacities and social gatherings and visitations.

(This table reflects the cases on the High Plains as of 1:23 p.m. on October 23, 2020.) County Confirmed Cases Reported Deaths Recovery Armstrong 21 1 12 Beaver 88 1 75 Briscoe 20 1 13 Carson 52 – 30 Castro 289 6 254 Childress 107 – 75 Cimarron 36 – 32 Collingsworth 20 – 19 Cottle 33 3 32 Curry 1,397 10 610 Dallam 378 6 317 Deaf Smith 1,285 25 1,100 Donley 84 1 67 Gray 412 9 357 Hall 41 1 32 Hardeman 60 1 59 Hansford 187 6 140 Hartley 206 4 172 Hemphill 154 – 101 Hutchinson 294 7 217 Lipscomb 66 1 34 Moore 1,289 22 1,173 Ochiltree 279 5 135 Oldham 27 2 17 Parmer 547 17 422 Potter 7,682 100 5,042 Quay 96 2 57 Randall 4,662 56 3,140 Roberts 14 – 12 Roosevelt 418 7 203 Sherman 72 1 64 Swisher 137 3 103 Texas 1,760 10 1,661 Union 39 2 19 Wheeler 69 – 48 TOTAL 22,321 310 15,844

