APH reports 454 new cases, 7 deaths, 149 recoveries in Amarillo area

Coronavirus

by: KAMR/KCIT

Posted: / Updated:

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – The Amarillo Public Health Department is reporting 454 new cases, 7 deaths, and 149 recoveries in the Amarillo area.

APH said Potter County has 219 new cases, 4 deaths, and 68 recoveries.

In Randall County, 235 new cases were reported along with 3 deaths, and 81 recoveries.

The Amarillo Area Hospitalization Rate is at 30.84%.

(This table reflects the cases on the High Plains as of 5:00 p.m. on November 5, 2020.)

CountyConfirmed Cases ReportedDeathsRecovery
Armstrong29118
Beaver109184
Briscoe25118
Carson62147
Castro3397278
Childress130101
Cimarron4339
Collingsworth2220
Cottle42339
Curry1,79913681
Dallam4726392
Deaf Smith1,454271,333
Donley92179
Gray56010457
Hall47139
Hardeman65363
Hansford2168173
Hartley3034209
Hemphill2150152
Hutchinson4069274
Lipscomb76159
Moore1,406231,247
Ochiltree3415247
Oldham28224
Parmer61220507
Potter9,2261176,804
Quay117262
Randall6,715633,834
Roberts1513
Roosevelt55310236
Sherman80170
Swisher1675128
Texas1,892101,755
Union46220
Wheeler132180
TOTAL27,83635819,582
CLICK HERE FOR MORE CORONAVIRUS COVERAGE

More from MyHighPlains.com:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Video Forecast

More Forecast

Don't Miss