APH reports 454 new cases, 7 deaths, 149 recoveries in Amarillo area

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – The Amarillo Public Health Department is reporting 454 new cases, 7 deaths, and 149 recoveries in the Amarillo area.

APH said Potter County has 219 new cases, 4 deaths, and 68 recoveries.

In Randall County, 235 new cases were reported along with 3 deaths, and 81 recoveries.

The Amarillo Area Hospitalization Rate is at 30.84%.

(This table reflects the cases on the High Plains as of 5:00 p.m. on November 5, 2020.) County Confirmed Cases Reported Deaths Recovery Armstrong 29 1 18 Beaver 109 1 84 Briscoe 25 1 18 Carson 62 1 47 Castro 339 7 278 Childress 130 – 101 Cimarron 43 – 39 Collingsworth 22 – 20 Cottle 42 3 39 Curry 1,799 13 681 Dallam 472 6 392 Deaf Smith 1,454 27 1,333 Donley 92 1 79 Gray 560 10 457 Hall 47 1 39 Hardeman 65 3 63 Hansford 216 8 173 Hartley 303 4 209 Hemphill 215 0 152 Hutchinson 406 9 274 Lipscomb 76 1 59 Moore 1,406 23 1,247 Ochiltree 341 5 247 Oldham 28 2 24 Parmer 612 20 507 Potter 9,226 117 6,804 Quay 117 2 62 Randall 6,715 63 3,834 Roberts 15 – 13 Roosevelt 553 10 236 Sherman 80 1 70 Swisher 167 5 128 Texas 1,892 10 1,755 Union 46 2 20 Wheeler 132 1 80 TOTAL 27,836 358 19,582

