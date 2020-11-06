APH reports 454 new cases, 7 deaths, 149 recoveries in Amarillo area

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – The Amarillo Public Health Department is reporting 454 new cases, 7 deaths, and 149 recoveries in the Amarillo area.
APH said Potter County has 219 new cases, 4 deaths, and 68 recoveries.
In Randall County, 235 new cases were reported along with 3 deaths, and 81 recoveries.
The Amarillo Area Hospitalization Rate is at 30.84%.
(This table reflects the cases on the High Plains as of 5:00 p.m. on November 5, 2020.)
|County
|Confirmed Cases Reported
|Deaths
|Recovery
|Armstrong
|29
|1
|18
|Beaver
|109
|1
|84
|Briscoe
|25
|1
|18
|Carson
|62
|1
|47
|Castro
|339
|7
|278
|Childress
|130
|–
|101
|Cimarron
|43
|–
|39
|Collingsworth
|22
|–
|20
|Cottle
|42
|3
|39
|Curry
|1,799
|13
|681
|Dallam
|472
|6
|392
|Deaf Smith
|1,454
|27
|1,333
|Donley
|92
|1
|79
|Gray
|560
|10
|457
|Hall
|47
|1
|39
|Hardeman
|65
|3
|63
|Hansford
|216
|8
|173
|Hartley
|303
|4
|209
|Hemphill
|215
|0
|152
|Hutchinson
|406
|9
|274
|Lipscomb
|76
|1
|59
|Moore
|1,406
|23
|1,247
|Ochiltree
|341
|5
|247
|Oldham
|28
|2
|24
|Parmer
|612
|20
|507
|Potter
|9,226
|117
|6,804
|Quay
|117
|2
|62
|Randall
|6,715
|63
|3,834
|Roberts
|15
|–
|13
|Roosevelt
|553
|10
|236
|Sherman
|80
|1
|70
|Swisher
|167
|5
|128
|Texas
|1,892
|10
|1,755
|Union
|46
|2
|20
|Wheeler
|132
|1
|80
|TOTAL
|27,836
|358
|19,582
