APH reports 43 new cases, 5 deaths, 295 recoveries in Amarillo area: First time since Sept. 28 APHD has under 2,000 active cases

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Amarillo Public Health Department is reporting 43 new cases, 5 new deaths, and 295 recoveries in Amarillo area.

APH said Potter County has 17 new cases, one death, and 121 recoveries.

In Randall County, 26 new cases were reported along with four deaths, and 174 recoveries.

According to the APHD, today’s report card marks the first time since Sept. 28 that APHD has been under 2,000 active COVID-19 cases.

“While the decline in the number of active cases on today’s report card is great news for the Amarillo community, this statistic only reinforces how important it is that we maintain our commitment to wearing face masks and social distancing to prevent the spread of COVID-19 in Amarillo. One of the primary reasons we are seeing a decrease in the number of active COVID-19 cases in Amarillo is that more people are wearing face masks. We have to continue this commitment to ourselves and to others,” said Amarillo Public Health Director Casie Stoughton.

The Amarillo Area Hospitalization Rate is at 10.62%.