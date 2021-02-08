APH reports 43 new cases, 5 deaths, 295 recoveries in Amarillo area: First time since Sept. 28 APHD has under 2,000 active cases

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Amarillo Public Health Department is reporting 43 new cases, 5 new deaths, and 295 recoveries in Amarillo area.

APH said Potter County has 17 new cases, one death, and 121 recoveries.

In Randall County, 26 new cases were reported along with four deaths, and 174 recoveries.

According to the APHD, today’s report card marks the first time since Sept. 28 that APHD has been under 2,000 active COVID-19 cases.

“While the decline in the number of active cases on today’s report card is great news for the Amarillo community, this statistic only reinforces how important it is that we maintain our commitment to wearing face masks and social distancing to prevent the spread of COVID-19 in Amarillo. One of the primary reasons we are seeing a decrease in the number of active COVID-19 cases in Amarillo is that more people are wearing face masks. We have to continue this commitment to ourselves and to others,” said Amarillo Public Health Director Casie Stoughton.

The Amarillo Area Hospitalization Rate is at 10.62%.

(This table reflects the cases on the High Plains as of 2:30 p.m. on February 8, 2021.)

CountyConfirmed Cases ReportedDeathsRecovery
Armstrong1016124
Beaver3964370
Briscoe694113
Carson21212321
Castro61126813
Childress1,298151,272
Cimarron1221114
Collingsworth1818229
Cottle1367179
Curry4,786613,581
Dallam9819946
Deaf Smith2,596622,507
Donley15512286
Gray1,693481,723
Hall30214328
Hardeman29212344
Hansford34318660
Hartley7059687
Hemphill5282469
Hutchinson964641,230
Lipscomb26211243
Moore1,888632,062
Ochiltree90321955
Oldham963169
Parmer816341,090
Potter16,62538115,457
Quay4038282
Randall15,93725814,686
Roberts50151
Roosevelt1,796451,188
Sherman11011108
Swisher38115675
Texas3,362223,243
Union2128143
Wheeler4139422
TOTAL59,7471,28658,110
