APH reports 414 new cases, one death, 143 recoveries in Amarillo area

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – The Amarillo Public Health Department is reporting 414 new cases, 10 new death, and 182 new recoveries in the Amarillo area.

APH said Potter County has 207 new cases, nine new deaths, and 100 recoveries.

In Randall County, 207 new cases were reported, one new death, and 82 recoveries.

The Amarillo Area Hospitalization Rate is at 31.80%.

(This table reflects the cases on the High Plains as of 2:00 p.m. on November5, 2020.)

CountyConfirmed Cases ReportedDeathsRecovery
Armstrong29116
Beaver105182
Briscoe25118
Carson59145
Castro3257278
Childress13098
Cimarron4339
Collingsworth2120
Cottle42339
Curry1,75412681
Dallam4626381
Deaf Smith1,442261,333
Donley90179
Gray5429457
Hall47138
Hardeman65363
Hansford2167173
Hartley2924209
Hemphill2111152
Hutchinson3998272
Lipscomb75158
Moore1,380221,238
Ochiltree3415237
Oldham28222
Parmer60919501
Potter9,2261176,804
Quay117262
Randall6,715633,834
Roberts1513
Roosevelt54110236
Sherman79170
Swisher1645127
Texas1,892101,755
Union46220
Wheeler126179
TOTAL27,65335219,529
