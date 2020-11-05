APH reports 414 new cases, one death, 143 recoveries in Amarillo area

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – The Amarillo Public Health Department is reporting 414 new cases, 10 new death, and 182 new recoveries in the Amarillo area.
APH said Potter County has 207 new cases, nine new deaths, and 100 recoveries.
In Randall County, 207 new cases were reported, one new death, and 82 recoveries.
The Amarillo Area Hospitalization Rate is at 31.80%.
(This table reflects the cases on the High Plains as of 2:00 p.m. on November5, 2020.)
|County
|Confirmed Cases Reported
|Deaths
|Recovery
|Armstrong
|29
|1
|16
|Beaver
|105
|1
|82
|Briscoe
|25
|1
|18
|Carson
|59
|1
|45
|Castro
|325
|7
|278
|Childress
|130
|–
|98
|Cimarron
|43
|–
|39
|Collingsworth
|21
|–
|20
|Cottle
|42
|3
|39
|Curry
|1,754
|12
|681
|Dallam
|462
|6
|381
|Deaf Smith
|1,442
|26
|1,333
|Donley
|90
|1
|79
|Gray
|542
|9
|457
|Hall
|47
|1
|38
|Hardeman
|65
|3
|63
|Hansford
|216
|7
|173
|Hartley
|292
|4
|209
|Hemphill
|211
|1
|152
|Hutchinson
|399
|8
|272
|Lipscomb
|75
|1
|58
|Moore
|1,380
|22
|1,238
|Ochiltree
|341
|5
|237
|Oldham
|28
|2
|22
|Parmer
|609
|19
|501
|Potter
|9,226
|117
|6,804
|Quay
|117
|2
|62
|Randall
|6,715
|63
|3,834
|Roberts
|15
|–
|13
|Roosevelt
|541
|10
|236
|Sherman
|79
|1
|70
|Swisher
|164
|5
|127
|Texas
|1,892
|10
|1,755
|Union
|46
|2
|20
|Wheeler
|126
|1
|79
|TOTAL
|27,653
|352
|19,529
