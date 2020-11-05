APH reports 414 new cases, one death, 143 recoveries in Amarillo area

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – The Amarillo Public Health Department is reporting 414 new cases, 10 new death, and 182 new recoveries in the Amarillo area.

APH said Potter County has 207 new cases, nine new deaths, and 100 recoveries.

In Randall County, 207 new cases were reported, one new death, and 82 recoveries.

The Amarillo Area Hospitalization Rate is at 31.80%.

(This table reflects the cases on the High Plains as of 2:00 p.m. on November5, 2020.) County Confirmed Cases Reported Deaths Recovery Armstrong 29 1 16 Beaver 105 1 82 Briscoe 25 1 18 Carson 59 1 45 Castro 325 7 278 Childress 130 – 98 Cimarron 43 – 39 Collingsworth 21 – 20 Cottle 42 3 39 Curry 1,754 12 681 Dallam 462 6 381 Deaf Smith 1,442 26 1,333 Donley 90 1 79 Gray 542 9 457 Hall 47 1 38 Hardeman 65 3 63 Hansford 216 7 173 Hartley 292 4 209 Hemphill 211 1 152 Hutchinson 399 8 272 Lipscomb 75 1 58 Moore 1,380 22 1,238 Ochiltree 341 5 237 Oldham 28 2 22 Parmer 609 19 501 Potter 9,226 117 6,804 Quay 117 2 62 Randall 6,715 63 3,834 Roberts 15 – 13 Roosevelt 541 10 236 Sherman 79 1 70 Swisher 164 5 127 Texas 1,892 10 1,755 Union 46 2 20 Wheeler 126 1 79 TOTAL 27,653 352 19,529

