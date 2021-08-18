APH reports 407 new cases of COVID-19, 8 deaths, and 93 recoveries in Amarillo area

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – The Amarillo Public Health Department has reported 407 new cases of COVID-19, eight deaths, and 93 recoveries in the Amarillo area.

Potter County reported 170 new cases of COVID-19, one death, and 42 recoveries.

Randall County reported 237 new cases of COVID-19, seven death, and 51 recoveries.

The Area Hospitalization Rate stands at 15.51%.