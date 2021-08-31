APH reports 386 new cases of COVID-19, 3 death and 74 recoveries in Amarillo area

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – The Amarillo Public Health Department is reporting 386 new cases of COVID-19, three deaths, and 74 recoveries in the Amarillo area.

APH said Potter County has 181 new cases, one death, and 30 recoveries.

In Randall County, 205 new cases were reported along, two deaths, and 44 recoveries.

The Amarillo Area Hospitalization Rate is at 15.66%.