APH reports 386 new cases of COVID-19, 3 death and 74 recoveries in Amarillo area

Coronavirus

by: Erin Rosas

Posted: / Updated:

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – The Amarillo Public Health Department is reporting 386 new cases of COVID-19, three deaths, and 74 recoveries in the Amarillo area.

APH said Potter County has 181 new cases, one death, and 30 recoveries.

In Randall County, 205 new cases were reported along, two deaths, and 44 recoveries.

The Amarillo Area Hospitalization Rate is at 15.66%.

CountyConfirmed Cases ReportedDeathsRecovery
Armstrong1707219
Beaver4856473
Briscoe1227183
Carson47817634
Castro810321,089
Childress1,345171,353
Cimarron2732255
Collingsworth2659332
Cottle1537193
Curry6,164895,356
Dallam93991,061
Deaf Smith2,326682,995
Donley23015431
Gray2,319622,605
Hall40615482
Hardeman35312404
Hansford41024958
Hartley6459759
Hemphill5643598
Hutchinson2,194732,578
Lipscomb32312344
Moore2,377772,864
Ochiltree1,122291,222
Oldham1584294
Parmer971351,324
Potter20,48749218,014
Quay72512538
Randall20,31833017,797
Roberts64165
Roosevelt2,355622,015
Sherman21612239
Swisher51819913
Texas3,660353,577
Union27310254
Wheeler55412576
TOTAL75,0021,62573,067
CLICK HERE FOR MORE CORONAVIRUS COVERAGE

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Video Forecast

Don't Miss