APH reports 38 new COVID-19 cases, and 15 new recoveries

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Amarillo Public Health Department COVID-19 report card for Thursday, July 9, showed 38 new cases in Potter and Randall counties.

Net active cases in the two counties gained 23 new cases.

The report card showed 13 new cases in Potter County and 25 new cases in Randall County. There are a total of 4,064 confirmed cases in Potter and Randall Counties.

The report card also showed 15 new recoveries in Potter and Randall County.

According to the Amarillo PHD report card, there have been a total of 3,573 recoveries for the two counties—2,768 in Potter and 805 in Randall.

There have been a total of 46 deaths between the two counties, 39 in Potter, and seven in Randall.

(This table reflects the cases on the High Plains as of 1:22 p.m. on July 9, 2020.) County Confirmed Cases Reported Deaths Recovery Armstrong 3 – 3 Beaver 32 – 32 Briscoe 8 – 1 Carson 7 – 6 Castro 108 1 56 Childress 7 – 5 Cimarron 1 – 1 Collingsworth 6 – 5 Cottle 4 1 3 Curry 207 – 64 Dallam 104 1 69 Deaf Smith 383 17 259 Donley 28 – 27 Gray 126 4 108 Hall 2 1 1 Hardeman 5 – 4 Hansford 31 2 21 Hartley 49 2 23 Hemphill 18 – 3 Hutchinson 70 – 51 Lipscomb 11 – 8 Moore 909 15 861 Ochiltree 60 2 51 Oldham 5 1 3 Parmer 229 8 148 Potter 3,038 39 2,757 Quay 8 1 3 Randall 1026 7 801 Roberts 6 – 3 Roosevelt 74 1 31 Sherman 34 – 30 Swisher 45 1 21 Texas 998 6 982 Union 8 – 3 Wheeler 19 – 16 TOTAL 7,667 110 6,450

CLICK HERE FOR MORE CORONAVIRUS COVERAGE

More from MyHighPlains.com: