1  of  6
Closings and Delays
System Maintenance
Test District 9991
Test District 9992
Test District 9993
Test District 9994
Test District 9995

APH reports 38 new COVID-19 cases, and 15 new recoveries

Coronavirus
Posted: / Updated:

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Amarillo Public Health Department COVID-19 report card for Thursday, July 9, showed 38 new cases in Potter and Randall counties.

Net active cases in the two counties gained 23 new cases.

The report card showed 13 new cases in Potter County and 25 new cases in Randall County. There are a total of 4,064 confirmed cases in Potter and Randall Counties.

The report card also showed 15 new recoveries in Potter and Randall County.

According to the Amarillo PHD report card, there have been a total of 3,573 recoveries for the two counties—2,768 in Potter and 805 in Randall.

There have been a total of 46 deaths between the two counties, 39 in Potter, and seven in Randall.

(This table reflects the cases on the High Plains as of 1:22 p.m. on July 9, 2020.)

CountyConfirmed Cases ReportedDeathsRecovery
Armstrong33
Beaver3232
Briscoe81
Carson76
Castro108156
Childress75
Cimarron11
Collingsworth65
Cottle413
Curry20764
Dallam104169
Deaf Smith38317259
Donley2827
Gray1264108
Hall211
Hardeman54
Hansford31221
Hartley49223
Hemphill183
Hutchinson7051
Lipscomb118
Moore90915861
Ochiltree60251
Oldham513
Parmer2298148
Potter3,038392,757
Quay813
Randall10267801
Roberts63
Roosevelt74131
Sherman3430
Swisher45121
Texas9986982
Union83
Wheeler1916
TOTAL7,6671106,450
CLICK HERE FOR MORE CORONAVIRUS COVERAGE

More from MyHighPlains.com:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Video Forecast

More Forecast

Don't Miss