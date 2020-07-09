APH reports 38 new COVID-19 cases, and 15 new recoveries

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Amarillo Public Health Department COVID-19 report card for Thursday, July 9, showed 38 new cases in Potter and Randall counties.
Net active cases in the two counties gained 23 new cases.
The report card showed 13 new cases in Potter County and 25 new cases in Randall County. There are a total of 4,064 confirmed cases in Potter and Randall Counties.
The report card also showed 15 new recoveries in Potter and Randall County.
According to the Amarillo PHD report card, there have been a total of 3,573 recoveries for the two counties—2,768 in Potter and 805 in Randall.
There have been a total of 46 deaths between the two counties, 39 in Potter, and seven in Randall.
(This table reflects the cases on the High Plains as of 1:22 p.m. on July 9, 2020.)
|County
|Confirmed Cases Reported
|Deaths
|Recovery
|Armstrong
|3
|–
|3
|Beaver
|32
|–
|32
|Briscoe
|8
|–
|1
|Carson
|7
|–
|6
|Castro
|108
|1
|56
|Childress
|7
|–
|5
|Cimarron
|1
|–
|1
|Collingsworth
|6
|–
|5
|Cottle
|4
|1
|3
|Curry
|207
|–
|64
|Dallam
|104
|1
|69
|Deaf Smith
|383
|17
|259
|Donley
|28
|–
|27
|Gray
|126
|4
|108
|Hall
|2
|1
|1
|Hardeman
|5
|–
|4
|Hansford
|31
|2
|21
|Hartley
|49
|2
|23
|Hemphill
|18
|–
|3
|Hutchinson
|70
|–
|51
|Lipscomb
|11
|–
|8
|Moore
|909
|15
|861
|Ochiltree
|60
|2
|51
|Oldham
|5
|1
|3
|Parmer
|229
|8
|148
|Potter
|3,038
|39
|2,757
|Quay
|8
|1
|3
|Randall
|1026
|7
|801
|Roberts
|6
|–
|3
|Roosevelt
|74
|1
|31
|Sherman
|34
|–
|30
|Swisher
|45
|1
|21
|Texas
|998
|6
|982
|Union
|8
|–
|3
|Wheeler
|19
|–
|16
|TOTAL
|7,667
|110
|6,450
More from MyHighPlains.com:
- North Dakota man to pay $74K for poaching trophy mule deer
- Hot air balloon makes emergency landing in Illinois neighborhood
- Going for short walks can be good for your health
- Wells Fargo could cut thousands of jobs
- Dr. Fauci says states may need to shut down again