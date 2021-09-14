APH reports 346 new cases of COVID-19, and 101 recoveries in Amarillo area

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – The Amarillo Public Health Department is reporting 346 new cases of COVID-19, and 101 recoveries in the Amarillo area.

APH said Potter County has 166 new cases, and 38 recoveries.

In Randall County, 180 new cases were reported, and 63 recoveries.

The Area Hospitalization Rate stands at 14.98%.