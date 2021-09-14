APH reports 346 new cases of COVID-19, and 101 recoveries in Amarillo area

Coronavirus

by: Erin Rosas

Posted: / Updated:

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – The Amarillo Public Health Department is reporting 346 new cases of COVID-19, and 101 recoveries in the Amarillo area.

APH said Potter County has 166 new cases, and 38 recoveries.

In Randall County, 180 new cases were reported, and 63 recoveries.

The Area Hospitalization Rate stands at 14.98%.

CountyConfirmed Cases ReportedDeathsRecovery
Armstrong1757226
Beaver5006486
Briscoe1247192
Carson49217655
Castro856331,120
Childress1,387181,380
Cimarron2892277
Collingsworth2709340
Cottle1619200
Curry6,726955,586
Dallam973111,099
Deaf Smith2,367683,058
Donley23916446
Gray2,413642,776
Hall41115486
Hardeman35813408
Hansford41424993
Hartley67510780
Hemphill5853607
Hutchinson2,307752,740
Lipscomb32912347
Moore2,403782,978
Ochiltree1,154291,248
Oldham1674302
Parmer1,000351,374
Potter21,60350918,932
Quay80912608
Randall21,60533918,859
Roberts71170
Roosevelt2,495642,113
Sherman22113254
Swisher55121955
Texas3,749353,656
Union29610265
Wheeler58012624
TOTAL78,8261,68076,526
