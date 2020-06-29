APH reports 34 new COVID-19 cases, one new death, and 35 new recoveries

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Amarillo Public Health Department COVID-19 report card for Monday, June 29, showed 34 new cases in Potter and Randall counties.
The report card showed 15 new cases in Potter County and 19 new cases in Randall County. There are a total of 3,717 confirmed cases in Potter and Randall Counties.
The report card also showed 35 new recoveries in Potter County and one in Randall County.
According to the Amarillo PHD report card, there have been a total of 2,544 recoveries for the two counties—1,930 in Potter and 614 in Randall.
There have been a total of 46 deaths between the two counties, 39 in Potter, and seven in Randall.
(This table reflects the cases on the High Plains as of 12:44 p.m. on June 29, 2020.)
|County
|Confirmed Cases Reported
|Deaths
|Recovery
|Armstrong
|3
|–
|3
|Beaver
|30
|–
|30
|Briscoe
|2
|–
|1
|Carson
|6
|–
|6
|Castro
|74
|1
|39
|Childress
|8
|–
|5
|Cimarron
|1
|–
|1
|Collingsworth
|6
|–
|5
|Cottle
|4
|1
|3
|Curry
|142
|–
|56
|Dallam
|84
|1
|33
|Deaf Smith
|287
|16
|187
|Donley
|27
|–
|28
|Gray
|114
|4
|105
|Hall
|2
|1
|2
|Hardeman
|4
|–
|2
|Hansford
|28
|2
|18
|Hartley
|26
|2
|11
|Hemphill
|7
|–
|1
|Hutchinson
|57
|–
|42
|Lipscomb
|9
|–
|4
|Moore
|888
|15
|787
|Ochiltree
|53
|2
|49
|Oldham
|4
|1
|3
|Parmer
|188
|8
|107
|Potter
|2,873
|39
|1,896
|Quay
|6
|1
|3
|Randall
|844
|6
|613
|Roberts
|3
|–
|2
|Roosevelt
|57
|1
|29
|Sherman
|30
|–
|30
|Swisher
|31
|1
|20
|Texas
|987
|6
|968
|Union
|7
|–
|1
|Wheeler
|16
|–
|16
|TOTAL
|6907
|108
|5,109
