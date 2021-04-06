APH reports 34 new cases of COVID-19, 3 deaths, and 22 recoveries in Amarillo area

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – The Amarillo Public Health Department is reporting 34 new cases of COVID-19, three death and 22 recoveries in the Amarillo area.
APH said Potter County has 23 new cases two new deaths and 16 recoveries.
In Randall County, 11 new cases were reported, one new death and 6 recoveries.
|County
|Confirmed Cases Reported
|Deaths
|Recovery
|Armstrong
|112
|6
|151
|Beaver
|459
|6
|439
|Briscoe
|77
|5
|133
|Carson
|274
|14
|411
|Castro
|667
|32
|886
|Childress
|1,302
|17
|1,308
|Cimarron
|209
|1
|203
|Collingsworth
|221
|9
|258
|Cottle
|143
|7
|183
|Curry
|5,047
|72
|4,810
|Dallam
|1,019
|9
|1,008
|Deaf Smith
|2,097
|65
|2,688
|Donley
|185
|15
|338
|Gray
|1,754
|54
|1,980
|Hall
|336
|14
|413
|Hardeman
|312
|12
|356
|Hansford
|377
|23
|818
|Hartley
|729
|9
|716
|Hemphill
|517
|2
|546
|Hutchinson
|1,181
|71
|1,549
|Lipscomb
|281
|12
|291
|Moore
|1,998
|71
|2,233
|Ochiltree
|951
|26
|1,026
|Oldham
|122
|4
|244
|Parmer
|878
|35
|1,169
|Potter
|17,231
|435
|16,706
|Quay
|428
|8
|409
|Randall
|16,531
|289
|16,118
|Roberts
|56
|1
|57
|Roosevelt
|1,870
|53
|1,767
|Sherman
|183
|12
|186
|Swisher
|418
|17
|755
|Texas
|3,490
|27
|3,399
|Union
|245
|9
|204
|Wheeler
|443
|10
|478
|TOTAL
|62,107
|1,449
|64,224
