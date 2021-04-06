APH reports 34 new cases of COVID-19, 3 deaths, and 22 recoveries in Amarillo area

City of Amarillo APH Report Card

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – The Amarillo Public Health Department is reporting 34 new cases of COVID-19, three death and 22 recoveries in the Amarillo area.

APH said Potter County has 23 new cases two new deaths and 16 recoveries.

In Randall County, 11 new cases were reported, one new death and 6 recoveries.

CountyConfirmed Cases ReportedDeathsRecovery
Armstrong1126151
Beaver4596439
Briscoe775133
Carson27414411
Castro66732886
Childress1,302171,308
Cimarron2091203
Collingsworth2219258
Cottle1437183
Curry5,047724,810
Dallam1,01991,008
Deaf Smith2,097652,688
Donley18515338
Gray1,754541,980
Hall33614413
Hardeman31212356
Hansford37723818
Hartley7299716
Hemphill5172546
Hutchinson1,181711,549
Lipscomb28112291
Moore1,998712,233
Ochiltree951261,026
Oldham1224244
Parmer878351,169
Potter17,23143516,706
Quay4288409
Randall16,53128916,118
Roberts56157
Roosevelt1,870531,767
Sherman18312186
Swisher41817755
Texas3,490273,399
Union2459204
Wheeler44310478
TOTAL62,1071,44964,224
