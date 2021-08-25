APH reports 339 new cases of COVID-19, 1 death and 145 recoveries in Amarillo area

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – The Amarillo Public Health Department is reporting 339 new cases of COVID-19, 1 death, and 145 recoveries in the Amarillo area.

APH said Potter County has 172 new cases, one death, and 59 recoveries.

In Randall County, 167 new cases were reported along with 86 recoveries.

The Area Hospitalization Rate stands at 17.43%.