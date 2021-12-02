APH reports 333 new cases of COVID-19, 4 deaths, 114 recoveries in Amarillo area

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Amarillo Public Health Department is reporting 333 new cases of COVID-19, four new COVID-19-related deaths and 114 recoveries in the Amarillo area.

APH said Potter County has 132 new cases, three new COVID-19-related deaths and 41 recoveries.

In Randall County, 201 new cases were reported, one new death, and 73 recoveries.

The Area Hospitalization Rate stands at 18.48%.