APH reports 331 new cases, 106 recoveries in Amarillo area

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – The Amarillo Public Health Department is reporting 331 new cases, and 106 recoveries in the Amarillo area.
APH said Potter County has 162 new cases, and 52 recoveries.
In Randall County, 169 new cases were reported along with 54 recoveries.
The Amarillo Area Hospitalization Rate is at 18.99%.
See totals for the counties below.
(This table reflects the cases on the High Plains as of 2:00 p.m. on October 27, 2020.)
|County
|Confirmed Cases Reported
|Deaths
|Recovery
|Armstrong
|24
|1
|15
|Beaver
|89
|1
|77
|Briscoe
|22
|1
|14
|Carson
|53
|–
|35
|Castro
|301
|7
|263
|Childress
|120
|–
|79
|Cimarron
|39
|–
|36
|Collingsworth
|21
|–
|19
|Cottle
|35
|3
|32
|Curry
|1,548
|10
|627
|Dallam
|388
|6
|332
|Deaf Smith
|1,349
|25
|1,147
|Donley
|85
|1
|71
|Gray
|492
|9
|340
|Hall
|45
|1
|32
|Hardeman
|63
|1
|59
|Hansford
|193
|6
|161
|Hartley
|217
|4
|180
|Hemphill
|169
|–
|108
|Hutchinson
|326
|7
|240
|Lipscomb
|68
|1
|48
|Moore
|1,317
|22
|1,186
|Ochiltree
|302
|5
|178
|Oldham
|27
|2
|19
|Parmer
|570
|18
|435
|Potter
|8,007
|100
|6,209
|Quay
|101
|2
|57
|Randall
|5,218
|56
|3,348
|Roberts
|14
|–
|13
|Roosevelt
|449
|7
|207
|Sherman
|77
|1
|65
|Swisher
|146
|3
|113
|Texas
|1,797
|10
|1,695
|Union
|39
|2
|19
|Wheeler
|83
|–
|56
|TOTAL
|23,794
|312
|17,515
