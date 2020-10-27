APH reports 331 new cases, 106 recoveries in Amarillo area

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – The Amarillo Public Health Department is reporting 331 new cases, and 106 recoveries in the Amarillo area.

APH said Potter County has 162 new cases, and 52 recoveries.

In Randall County, 169 new cases were reported along with 54 recoveries.

The Amarillo Area Hospitalization Rate is at 18.99%.

See totals for the counties below.

APP USERS: You will need to tap here to see the county-by-county chart.

(This table reflects the cases on the High Plains as of 2:00 p.m. on October 27, 2020.) County Confirmed Cases Reported Deaths Recovery Armstrong 24 1 15 Beaver 89 1 77 Briscoe 22 1 14 Carson 53 – 35 Castro 301 7 263 Childress 120 – 79 Cimarron 39 – 36 Collingsworth 21 – 19 Cottle 35 3 32 Curry 1,548 10 627 Dallam 388 6 332 Deaf Smith 1,349 25 1,147 Donley 85 1 71 Gray 492 9 340 Hall 45 1 32 Hardeman 63 1 59 Hansford 193 6 161 Hartley 217 4 180 Hemphill 169 – 108 Hutchinson 326 7 240 Lipscomb 68 1 48 Moore 1,317 22 1,186 Ochiltree 302 5 178 Oldham 27 2 19 Parmer 570 18 435 Potter 8,007 100 6,209 Quay 101 2 57 Randall 5,218 56 3,348 Roberts 14 – 13 Roosevelt 449 7 207 Sherman 77 1 65 Swisher 146 3 113 Texas 1,797 10 1,695 Union 39 2 19 Wheeler 83 – 56 TOTAL 23,794 312 17,515

CLICK HERE FOR MORE CORONAVIRUS COVERAGE

More from MyHighPlains.com: