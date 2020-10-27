APH reports 331 new cases, 106 recoveries in Amarillo area

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – The Amarillo Public Health Department is reporting 331 new cases, and 106 recoveries in the Amarillo area.

APH said Potter County has 162 new cases, and 52 recoveries.

In Randall County, 169 new cases were reported along with 54 recoveries.

The Amarillo Area Hospitalization Rate is at 18.99%.

See totals for the counties below. 
(This table reflects the cases on the High Plains as of 2:00 p.m. on October 27, 2020.)

CountyConfirmed Cases ReportedDeathsRecovery
Armstrong24115
Beaver89177
Briscoe22114
Carson5335
Castro3017263
Childress12079
Cimarron3936
Collingsworth2119
Cottle35332
Curry1,54810627
Dallam3886332
Deaf Smith1,349251,147
Donley85171
Gray4929340
Hall45132
Hardeman63159
Hansford1936161
Hartley2174180
Hemphill169108
Hutchinson3267240
Lipscomb68148
Moore1,317221,186
Ochiltree3025178
Oldham27219
Parmer57018435
Potter8,0071006,209
Quay101257
Randall5,218563,348
Roberts1413
Roosevelt4497207
Sherman77165
Swisher1463113
Texas1,797101,695
Union39219
Wheeler8356
TOTAL23,79431217,515
