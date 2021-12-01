APH reports 330 new cases of COVID-19, 2 deaths, 107 recoveries in Amarillo area

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Amarillo Public Health Department is reporting 330 new cases of COVID-19, two new COVID-19-related deaths and 107 recoveries in the Amarillo area.

APH said Potter County has 107 new cases, two new COVID-19-related deaths and 53 recoveries.

In Randall County, 155 new cases were reported and 54 recoveries.

The Area Hospitalization Rate stands at 15.97%.