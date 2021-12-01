APH reports 330 new cases of COVID-19, 2 deaths, 107 recoveries in Amarillo area

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Amarillo Public Health Department is reporting 330 new cases of COVID-19, two new COVID-19-related deaths and 107 recoveries in the Amarillo area.

APH said Potter County has 107 new cases, two new COVID-19-related deaths and 53 recoveries.

In Randall County, 155 new cases were reported and 54 recoveries.

The Area Hospitalization Rate stands at 15.97%.

CountyConfirmed Cases ReportedDeathsRecovery
Armstrong2067285
Beaver6119561
Briscoe1627231
Carson57924799
Castro1,025381,320
Childress1,689221,715
Cimarron3502326
Collingsworth30611408
Cottle1879226
Curry7,7451267,152
Dallam1,057111,231
Deaf Smith2,557863,389
Donley27918606
Gray2,795833,618
Hall45115540
Hardeman39214442
Hansford456261,128
Hartley73710917
Hemphill6443710
Hutchinson3,087943,820
Lipscomb37412422
Moore2,609883,505
Ochiltree1,381381,536
Oldham1976371
Parmer1,065411,500
Potter25,09956923,176
Quay1,22425980
Randall25,94637023,685
Roberts90197
Roosevelt2,955702,614
Sherman23516286
Swisher985221,448
Texas4,222394,049
Union40912340
Wheeler65914755
TOTAL93,1971,94094,469
