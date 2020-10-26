AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – The Amarillo Public Health Department is reporting 329 new cases, and 1,269 recoveries in the Amarillo area.
APH said Potter County has 163 new cases, and 1,115 recoveries.
In Randall County, 166 new cases were reported along with 154 recoveries.
The Amarillo Area Hospitalization Rate is at 19.62%.
See totals for the counties below.
APP USERS: You will need to tap here to see the county-by-county chart.
(This table reflects the cases on the High Plains as of 1:21 p.m. on October 26, 2020.)
|County
|Confirmed Cases Reported
|Deaths
|Recovery
|Armstrong
|24
|1
|15
|Beaver
|88
|1
|76
|Briscoe
|22
|1
|14
|Carson
|53
|–
|35
|Castro
|301
|7
|261
|Childress
|120
|–
|78
|Cimarron
|37
|–
|33
|Collingsworth
|21
|–
|19
|Cottle
|35
|3
|32
|Curry
|1,503
|10
|620
|Dallam
|383
|6
|321
|Deaf Smith
|1,328
|25
|1,147
|Donley
|85
|1
|71
|Gray
|450
|9
|337
|Hall
|45
|1
|32
|Hardeman
|60
|1
|59
|Hansford
|193
|6
|161
|Hartley
|210
|4
|176
|Hemphill
|159
|–
|93
|Hutchinson
|326
|7
|239
|Lipscomb
|68
|1
|48
|Moore
|1,317
|22
|1,185
|Ochiltree
|302
|5
|176
|Oldham
|27
|2
|19
|Parmer
|570
|18
|432
|Potter
|7,845
|100
|6,157
|Quay
|100
|2
|57
|Randall
|5,049
|56
|3,140
|Roberts
|14
|–
|2513
|Roosevelt
|441
|7
|206
|Sherman
|77
|1
|77
|Swisher
|146
|3
|112
|Texas
|1,778
|10
|1,676
|Union
|39
|2
|19
|Wheeler
|81
|–
|55
|TOTAL
|23,297
|312
|17,191
More from MyHighPlains.com:
- Infant dead after apparent attack by family dog in Virginia
- Americans sweet on chocolate, baked goods during pandemic, study finds
- Atlanta rapper Silento charged with driving 143 mph on I-85
- Governor Greg Abbott appoints four to State Independent Living Council
- APH reports 329 new cases, 1,269 recoveries in Amarillo area