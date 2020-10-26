APH reports 329 new cases, 1,269 recoveries in Amarillo area

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – The Amarillo Public Health Department is reporting 329 new cases, and 1,269 recoveries in the Amarillo area.

APH said Potter County has 163 new cases, and 1,115 recoveries.

In Randall County, 166 new cases were reported along with 154 recoveries.

The Amarillo Area Hospitalization Rate is at 19.62%.

See totals for the counties below.

(This table reflects the cases on the High Plains as of 1:21 p.m. on October 26, 2020.) County Confirmed Cases Reported Deaths Recovery Armstrong 24 1 15 Beaver 88 1 76 Briscoe 22 1 14 Carson 53 – 35 Castro 301 7 261 Childress 120 – 78 Cimarron 37 – 33 Collingsworth 21 – 19 Cottle 35 3 32 Curry 1,503 10 620 Dallam 383 6 321 Deaf Smith 1,328 25 1,147 Donley 85 1 71 Gray 450 9 337 Hall 45 1 32 Hardeman 60 1 59 Hansford 193 6 161 Hartley 210 4 176 Hemphill 159 – 93 Hutchinson 326 7 239 Lipscomb 68 1 48 Moore 1,317 22 1,185 Ochiltree 302 5 176 Oldham 27 2 19 Parmer 570 18 432 Potter 7,845 100 6,157 Quay 100 2 57 Randall 5,049 56 3,140 Roberts 14 – 2513 Roosevelt 441 7 206 Sherman 77 1 77 Swisher 146 3 112 Texas 1,778 10 1,676 Union 39 2 19 Wheeler 81 – 55 TOTAL 23,297 312 17,191

