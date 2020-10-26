APH reports 329 new cases, 1,269 recoveries in Amarillo area

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – The Amarillo Public Health Department is reporting 329 new cases, and 1,269 recoveries in the Amarillo area.

APH said Potter County has 163 new cases, and 1,115 recoveries.

In Randall County, 166 new cases were reported along with 154 recoveries.

The Amarillo Area Hospitalization Rate is at 19.62%.

See totals for the counties below. 

(This table reflects the cases on the High Plains as of 1:21 p.m. on October 26, 2020.)

CountyConfirmed Cases ReportedDeathsRecovery
Armstrong24115
Beaver88176
Briscoe22114
Carson5335
Castro3017261
Childress12078
Cimarron3733
Collingsworth2119
Cottle35332
Curry1,50310620
Dallam3836321
Deaf Smith1,328251,147
Donley85171
Gray4509337
Hall45132
Hardeman60159
Hansford1936161
Hartley2104176
Hemphill15993
Hutchinson3267239
Lipscomb68148
Moore1,317221,185
Ochiltree3025176
Oldham27219
Parmer57018432
Potter7,8451006,157
Quay100257
Randall5,049563,140
Roberts142513
Roosevelt4417206
Sherman77177
Swisher1463112
Texas1,778101,676
Union39219
Wheeler8155
TOTAL23,29731217,191
