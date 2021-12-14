APH reports 311 new cases of COVID-19, 7 deaths, 97 recoveries in Amarillo area

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Amarillo Public Health Department is reporting 311 new cases of COVID-19, seven COVID-19-related deaths and 97 recoveries in the Amarillo area.

APH said Potter County has 149 new cases, five deaths and 34 recoveries.

In Randall County, 162 new cases were reported, two deaths and 63 recoveries.

The Area Hospitalization Rate stands at 20.64%.