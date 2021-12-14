APH reports 311 new cases of COVID-19, 7 deaths, 97 recoveries in Amarillo area

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Amarillo Public Health Department is reporting 311 new cases of COVID-19, seven COVID-19-related deaths and 97 recoveries in the Amarillo area.

APH said Potter County has 149 new cases, five deaths and 34 recoveries.

In Randall County, 162 new cases were reported, two deaths and 63 recoveries.

The Area Hospitalization Rate stands at 20.64%.

CountyConfirmed Cases ReportedDeathsRecovery
Armstrong2158297
Beaver6369561
Briscoe1747232
Carson60328813
Castro1,072401,339
Childress1,727221,701
Cimarron3732326
Collingsworth31211413
Cottle1989230
Curry8,2821317,428
Dallam1,101111,261
Deaf Smith2,590873,423
Donley29318622
Gray2,891873,779
Hall46415557
Hardeman39514442
Hansford466271,130
Hartley76010924
Hemphill6583711
Hutchinson3,261993,873
Lipscomb38712428
Moore2,636913,534
Ochiltree1,413381,555
Oldham2026371
Parmer1,082421,531
Potter26,10058423,773
Quay1,462251,063
Randall27,16537824,532
Roberts951104
Roosevelt3,260722,761
Sherman23716286
Swisher1,001251,468
Texas4,369394,049
Union46812354
Wheeler68014774
TOTAL96,7521,98696,502

