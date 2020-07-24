AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Amarillo Public Health Department is reporting 31 new COVID-19 cases and 35 new recoveries in the Amarillo area.
According to APH, Potter County has 13 new cases, totaling at 3,353. Randall County has 18, bringing its total to 1,442.
For recoveries, Potter County has 18 new, bringing its total up to 2,968. Randall County reporting 17 new today, totaling at 989.
Potter County remains at 42 total deaths. Randall County still stands at 17.
(This table reflects the cases on the High Plains as of 12:36 p.m. on July 24, 2020.)
|County
|Confirmed Cases Reported
|Deaths
|Recovery
|Armstrong
|3
|–
|3
|Beaver
|34
|–
|32
|Briscoe
|9
|1
|7
|Carson
|10
|–
|7
|Castro
|147
|1
|69
|Childress
|14
|–
|7
|Cimarron
|1
|–
|1
|Collingsworth
|6
|–
|6
|Cottle
|6
|1
|4
|Curry
|335
|1
|106
|Dallam
|171
|1
|122
|Deaf Smith
|526
|19
|389
|Donley
|37
|–
|28
|Gray
|143
|4
|119
|Hall
|4
|1
|1
|Hardeman
|10
|–
|9
|Hansford
|45
|2
|27
|Hartley
|78
|4
|56
|Hemphill
|31
|–
|20
|Hutchinson
|100
|1
|66
|Lipscomb
|12
|–
|11
|Moore
|967
|15
|888
|Ochiltree
|63
|2
|57
|Oldham
|9
|1
|4
|Parmer
|284
|8
|208
|Potter
|3,353
|42
|2,968
|Quay
|28
|1
|4
|Randall
|1,442
|17
|989
|Roberts
|6
|–
|5
|Roosevelt
|101
|1
|42
|Sherman
|35
|–
|30
|Swisher
|69
|1
|40
|Texas
|1,012
|7
|995
|Union
|17
|–
|4
|Wheeler
|28
|–
|18
|TOTAL
|9,138
|131
|7,369
More from MyHighPlains.com:
- APH reports 31 new COVID-19 cases, 35 new recoveries in the Amarillo area
- Historic St. Anthony’s Hospital to become senior living apartments
- University of North Texas study: mask orders help slow spread of COVID-19
- Barack Obama to appear on Michelle Obama’s podcast debut
- In shift, Trump says some schools may need to delay opening