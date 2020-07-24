APH reports 31 new COVID-19 cases, 35 new recoveries in the Amarillo area

APHD COVID-19 Report Card for Friday 07/24/20

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Amarillo Public Health Department is reporting 31 new COVID-19 cases and 35 new recoveries in the Amarillo area.

According to APH, Potter County has 13 new cases, totaling at 3,353. Randall County has 18, bringing its total to 1,442.

For recoveries, Potter County has 18 new, bringing its total up to 2,968. Randall County reporting 17 new today, totaling at 989.

Potter County remains at 42 total deaths. Randall County still stands at 17.

(This table reflects the cases on the High Plains as of 12:36 p.m. on July 24, 2020.)

CountyConfirmed Cases ReportedDeathsRecovery
Armstrong33
Beaver3432
Briscoe917
Carson107
Castro147169
Childress147
Cimarron11
Collingsworth66
Cottle614
Curry3351106
Dallam1711122
Deaf Smith52619389
Donley3728
Gray1434119
Hall411
Hardeman109
Hansford45227
Hartley78456
Hemphill3120
Hutchinson100166
Lipscomb1211
Moore96715888
Ochiltree63257
Oldham914
Parmer2848208
Potter3,353422,968
Quay2814
Randall1,44217989
Roberts65
Roosevelt101142
Sherman3530
Swisher69140
Texas1,0127995
Union174
Wheeler2818
TOTAL9,1381317,369
