APH reports 31 new COVID-19 cases, 35 new recoveries in the Amarillo area

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Amarillo Public Health Department is reporting 31 new COVID-19 cases and 35 new recoveries in the Amarillo area.

According to APH, Potter County has 13 new cases, totaling at 3,353. Randall County has 18, bringing its total to 1,442.

For recoveries, Potter County has 18 new, bringing its total up to 2,968. Randall County reporting 17 new today, totaling at 989.

Potter County remains at 42 total deaths. Randall County still stands at 17.

(This table reflects the cases on the High Plains as of 12:36 p.m. on July 24, 2020.) County Confirmed Cases Reported Deaths Recovery Armstrong 3 – 3 Beaver 34 – 32 Briscoe 9 1 7 Carson 10 – 7 Castro 147 1 69 Childress 14 – 7 Cimarron 1 – 1 Collingsworth 6 – 6 Cottle 6 1 4 Curry 335 1 106 Dallam 171 1 122 Deaf Smith 526 19 389 Donley 37 – 28 Gray 143 4 119 Hall 4 1 1 Hardeman 10 – 9 Hansford 45 2 27 Hartley 78 4 56 Hemphill 31 – 20 Hutchinson 100 1 66 Lipscomb 12 – 11 Moore 967 15 888 Ochiltree 63 2 57 Oldham 9 1 4 Parmer 284 8 208 Potter 3,353 42 2,968 Quay 28 1 4 Randall 1,442 17 989 Roberts 6 – 5 Roosevelt 101 1 42 Sherman 35 – 30 Swisher 69 1 40 Texas 1,012 7 995 Union 17 – 4 Wheeler 28 – 18 TOTAL 9,138 131 7,369

