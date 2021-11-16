APH reports 262 new cases of COVID-19, 43 recoveries in Amarillo area

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Amarillo Public Health Department is reporting 262 new cases of COVID-19 and 43 recoveries in the Amarillo area.

APH said Potter County has 119 new cases and 13 recoveries.

In Randall County, 143 new cases were reported and 30 recoveries.

The Area Hospitalization Rate stands at 10.45%.

CountyConfirmed Cases ReportedDeathsRecovery
Armstrong1987277
Beaver5769561
Briscoe1507219
Carson55524763
Castro991381,300
Childress1,555211,573
Cimarron3342326
Collingsworth30111387
Cottle1859226
Curry7,6381257,126
Dallam1,047111,231
Deaf Smith2,516823,323
Donley26618571
Gray2,639813,443
Hall43515520
Hardeman39214442
Hansford450251,107
Hartley69610861
Hemphill6383697
Hutchinson2,926933,616
Lipscomb35912377
Moore2,560883,392
Ochiltree1,356371,497
Oldham1916355
Parmer1,049401,475
Potter24,21455722,667
Quay1,13323972
Randall24,70936423,010
Roberts84194
Roosevelt2,858702,598
Sherman23015280
Swisher980221,454
Texas4,185394,049
Union37512336
Wheeler63213742
TOTAL89,1881,91091,989
