APH reports 262 new cases of COVID-19, 43 recoveries in Amarillo area

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Amarillo Public Health Department is reporting 262 new cases of COVID-19 and 43 recoveries in the Amarillo area.

APH said Potter County has 119 new cases and 13 recoveries.

In Randall County, 143 new cases were reported and 30 recoveries.

The Area Hospitalization Rate stands at 10.45%.