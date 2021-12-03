APH reports 298 new cases of COVID-19, 2 deaths, 93 recoveries in Amarillo area

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Amarillo Public Health Department is reporting 298 new cases of COVID-19, two new COVID-19-related deaths and 93 recoveries in the Amarillo area.
APH said Potter County has 139 new cases, one new COVID-19-related deaths and 30 recoveries.
In Randall County, 159 new cases were reported, one new death, and 63 recoveries.
The Area Hospitalization Rate stands at 18.82%.
|County
|Confirmed Cases Reported
|Deaths
|Recovery
|Armstrong
|207
|7
|286
|Beaver
|611
|9
|561
|Briscoe
|162
|7
|227
|Carson
|582
|24
|785
|Castro
|1,025
|38
|1,315
|Childress
|1,695
|22
|1,715
|Cimarron
|350
|2
|326
|Collingsworth
|308
|11
|403
|Cottle
|187
|9
|228
|Curry
|7,928
|127
|7,283
|Dallam
|1,072
|11
|1,264
|Deaf Smith
|2,558
|86
|3,374
|Donley
|280
|18
|590
|Gray
|2,796
|83
|3,603
|Hall
|453
|15
|547
|Hardeman
|392
|14
|442
|Hansford
|458
|26
|1,122
|Hartley
|744
|10
|919
|Hemphill
|645
|3
|709
|Hutchinson
|3,088
|94
|3,767
|Lipscomb
|377
|12
|413
|Moore
|2,610
|89
|3,767
|Ochiltree
|1,387
|38
|1,531
|Oldham
|197
|6
|364
|Parmer
|1,068
|41
|1,508
|Potter
|25,370
|573
|23,247
|Quay
|1,311
|25
|1,018
|Randall
|26,306
|372
|23,821
|Roberts
|90
|1
|99
|Roosevelt
|3,016
|71
|2,688
|Sherman
|235
|16
|284
|Swisher
|977
|22
|1,470
|Texas
|4,314
|39
|4,049
|Union
|428
|12
|345
|Wheeler
|659
|14
|753
|TOTAL
|94,094
|1,950
|94,607