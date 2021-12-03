APH reports 298 new cases of COVID-19, 2 deaths, 93 recoveries in Amarillo area

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Amarillo Public Health Department is reporting 298 new cases of COVID-19, two new COVID-19-related deaths and 93 recoveries in the Amarillo area.

APH said Potter County has 139 new cases, one new COVID-19-related deaths and 30 recoveries.

In Randall County, 159 new cases were reported, one new death, and 63 recoveries.

The Area Hospitalization Rate stands at 18.82%.

CountyConfirmed Cases ReportedDeathsRecovery
Armstrong2077286
Beaver6119561
Briscoe1627227
Carson58224785
Castro1,025381,315
Childress1,695221,715
Cimarron3502326
Collingsworth30811403
Cottle1879228
Curry7,9281277,283
Dallam1,072111,264
Deaf Smith2,558863,374
Donley28018590
Gray2,796833,603
Hall45315547
Hardeman39214442
Hansford458261,122
Hartley74410919
Hemphill6453709
Hutchinson3,088943,767
Lipscomb37712413
Moore2,610893,767
Ochiltree1,387381,531
Oldham1976364
Parmer1,068411,508
Potter25,37057323,247
Quay1,311251,018
Randall26,30637223,821
Roberts90199
Roosevelt3,016712,688
Sherman23516284
Swisher977221,470
Texas4,314394,049
Union42812345
Wheeler65914753
TOTAL94,0941,95094,607
