APH reports 298 new cases of COVID-19, 2 deaths, 93 recoveries in Amarillo area

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Amarillo Public Health Department is reporting 298 new cases of COVID-19, two new COVID-19-related deaths and 93 recoveries in the Amarillo area.

APH said Potter County has 139 new cases, one new COVID-19-related deaths and 30 recoveries.

In Randall County, 159 new cases were reported, one new death, and 63 recoveries.

The Area Hospitalization Rate stands at 18.82%.