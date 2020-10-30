APH reports 297 new cases, one death, 143 recoveries in Amarillo area

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – The Amarillo Public Health Department is reporting 297 new cases, one new death, and 143 new recoveries in the Amarillo area.

APH said Potter County has 141 new cases and 64 recoveries.

In Randall County, 156 new cases were reported, one new death, and 79 recoveries.

The Amarillo Area Hospitalization Rate is at 27.42%.

(This table reflects the cases on the High Plains as of 1:07 p.m. on October 30, 2020.) County Confirmed Cases Reported Deaths Recovery Armstrong 27 1 16 Beaver 93 1 82 Briscoe 22 1 14 Carson 58 – 40 Castro 311 7 266 Childress 122 – 84 Cimarron 40 – 38 Collingsworth 22 – 19 Cottle 40 3 35 Curry 1,596 12 652 Dallam 409 6 354 Deaf Smith 1,349 25 1,147 Donley 99 1 75 Gray 495 9 252 Hall 47 1 33 Hardeman 63 3 61 Hansford 216 6 164 Hartley 243 4 188 Hemphill 185 – 130 Hutchinson 344 7 252 Lipscomb 69 1 50 Moore 1,345 22 1,206 Ochiltree 305 5 161 Oldham 27 2 21 Parmer 579 19 479 Potter 8,237 100 6,367 Quay 104 2 61 Randall 5,483 60 3,495 Roberts 14 – 13 Roosevelt 469 9 217 Sherman 77 1 66 Swisher 152 5 119 Texas 1,826 10 1,714 Union 41 2 20 Wheeler 97 – 68 TOTAL 24,606 325 17,959

