APH reports 297 new cases, one death, 143 recoveries in Amarillo area

Coronavirus

by: KAMR/KCIT

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – The Amarillo Public Health Department is reporting 297 new cases, one new death, and 143 new recoveries in the Amarillo area.

APH said Potter County has 141 new cases and 64 recoveries.

In Randall County, 156 new cases were reported, one new death, and 79 recoveries.

The Amarillo Area Hospitalization Rate is at 27.42%.

(This table reflects the cases on the High Plains as of 1:07 p.m. on October 30, 2020.)

CountyConfirmed Cases ReportedDeathsRecovery
Armstrong27116
Beaver93182
Briscoe22114
Carson5840
Castro3117266
Childress12284
Cimarron4038
Collingsworth2219
Cottle40335
Curry1,59612652
Dallam4096354
Deaf Smith1,349251,147
Donley99175
Gray4959252
Hall47133
Hardeman63361
Hansford2166164
Hartley2434188
Hemphill185130
Hutchinson3447252
Lipscomb69150
Moore1,345221,206
Ochiltree3055161
Oldham27221
Parmer57919479
Potter8,2371006,367
Quay104261
Randall5,483603,495
Roberts1413
Roosevelt4699217
Sherman77166
Swisher1525119
Texas1,826101,714
Union41220
Wheeler9768
TOTAL24,60632517,959
