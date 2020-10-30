APH reports 297 new cases, one death, 143 recoveries in Amarillo area

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – The Amarillo Public Health Department is reporting 297 new cases, one new death, and 143 new recoveries in the Amarillo area.
APH said Potter County has 141 new cases and 64 recoveries.
In Randall County, 156 new cases were reported, one new death, and 79 recoveries.
The Amarillo Area Hospitalization Rate is at 27.42%.
(This table reflects the cases on the High Plains as of 1:07 p.m. on October 30, 2020.)
|County
|Confirmed Cases Reported
|Deaths
|Recovery
|Armstrong
|27
|1
|16
|Beaver
|93
|1
|82
|Briscoe
|22
|1
|14
|Carson
|58
|–
|40
|Castro
|311
|7
|266
|Childress
|122
|–
|84
|Cimarron
|40
|–
|38
|Collingsworth
|22
|–
|19
|Cottle
|40
|3
|35
|Curry
|1,596
|12
|652
|Dallam
|409
|6
|354
|Deaf Smith
|1,349
|25
|1,147
|Donley
|99
|1
|75
|Gray
|495
|9
|252
|Hall
|47
|1
|33
|Hardeman
|63
|3
|61
|Hansford
|216
|6
|164
|Hartley
|243
|4
|188
|Hemphill
|185
|–
|130
|Hutchinson
|344
|7
|252
|Lipscomb
|69
|1
|50
|Moore
|1,345
|22
|1,206
|Ochiltree
|305
|5
|161
|Oldham
|27
|2
|21
|Parmer
|579
|19
|479
|Potter
|8,237
|100
|6,367
|Quay
|104
|2
|61
|Randall
|5,483
|60
|3,495
|Roberts
|14
|–
|13
|Roosevelt
|469
|9
|217
|Sherman
|77
|1
|66
|Swisher
|152
|5
|119
|Texas
|1,826
|10
|1,714
|Union
|41
|2
|20
|Wheeler
|97
|–
|68
|TOTAL
|24,606
|325
|17,959
