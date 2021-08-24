APH reports 297 new cases of COVID-19, 4 deaths, 78 recoveries in Amarillo area

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – The Amarillo Public Health Department reported 297 new cases of COVID-19, four deaths, and 78 recoveries in the Amarillo area as of Tuesday morning.

Potter County reported 148 new cases of COVID-19, four deaths, and 25 recoveries.

Randall County reported 149 new cases of COVID-19 and 53 recoveries.

The Area Hospitalization Rate was reported at 17.19%

via the City of Amarillo
CountyConfirmed Cases ReportedDeathsRecovery
Armstrong1677215
Beaver4826470
Briscoe1197180
Carson48114628
Castro799321,071
Childress1,343171,356
Cimarron2632250
Collingsworth2639330
Cottle1537193
Curry5,996885,338
Dallam90691,031
Deaf Smith2,315682,965
Donley22515427
Gray2,294602,553
Hall40615479
Hardeman34712396
Hansford40824948
Hartley6329735
Hemphill5613592
Hutchinson2,152722,517
Lipscomb32112344
Moore2,350762,817
Ochiltree1,104291,208
Oldham1634294
Parmer962351,305
Potter19,82548717,701
Quay68712534
Randall19,59932617,382
Roberts62165
Roosevelt2,315612,008
Sherman21112232
Swisher51419904
Texas3,625353,568
Union27310254
Wheeler54412570
TOTAL72,8671,60771,860
