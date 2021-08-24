APH reports 297 new cases of COVID-19, 4 deaths, 78 recoveries in Amarillo area

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – The Amarillo Public Health Department reported 297 new cases of COVID-19, four deaths, and 78 recoveries in the Amarillo area as of Tuesday morning.

Potter County reported 148 new cases of COVID-19, four deaths, and 25 recoveries.

Randall County reported 149 new cases of COVID-19 and 53 recoveries.

The Area Hospitalization Rate was reported at 17.19%

via the City of Amarillo