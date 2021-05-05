APH reports 29 new cases of COVID-19, 2 deaths and 23 recoveries in Amarillo area

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – The Amarillo Public Health Department is reporting 29 new cases of COVID-19, two deaths and 23 recoveries in the Amarillo area.

APH said Potter County has 10 new cases and nine recoveries.

In Randall County, 19 new cases were reported, two deaths and 14 recoveries.

The Amarillo Area Hospitalization Rate is at 2.94%.

CountyConfirmed Cases ReportedDeathsRecovery
Armstrong1336174
Beaver4746466
Briscoe975163
Carson35814502
Castro71332949
Childress1,346171,368
Cimarron2141213
Collingsworth2429309
Cottle1437183
Curry5,131784,956
Dallam89191,018
Deaf Smith2,112662,728
Donley20415389
Gray1,979562,246
Hall36014436
Hardeman32312369
Hansford39025869
Hartley6219721
Hemphill5382584
Hutchinson1,530711,931
Lipscomb30012323
Moore2,104722,395
Ochiltree1,016271,094
Oldham1374264
Parmer904361,214
Potter17,36144816,725
Quay4658418
Randall16,73329616,187
Roberts56159
Roosevelt1,928551,809
Sherman19112209
Swisher44517799
Texas3,514333,470
Union2489235
Wheeler47510519
TOTAL63,6761,49466,293
