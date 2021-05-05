APH reports 29 new cases of COVID-19, 2 deaths and 23 recoveries in Amarillo area

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – The Amarillo Public Health Department is reporting 29 new cases of COVID-19, two deaths and 23 recoveries in the Amarillo area.
APH said Potter County has 10 new cases and nine recoveries.
In Randall County, 19 new cases were reported, two deaths and 14 recoveries.
The Amarillo Area Hospitalization Rate is at 2.94%.
|County
|Confirmed Cases Reported
|Deaths
|Recovery
|Armstrong
|133
|6
|174
|Beaver
|474
|6
|466
|Briscoe
|97
|5
|163
|Carson
|358
|14
|502
|Castro
|713
|32
|949
|Childress
|1,346
|17
|1,368
|Cimarron
|214
|1
|213
|Collingsworth
|242
|9
|309
|Cottle
|143
|7
|183
|Curry
|5,131
|78
|4,956
|Dallam
|891
|9
|1,018
|Deaf Smith
|2,112
|66
|2,728
|Donley
|204
|15
|389
|Gray
|1,979
|56
|2,246
|Hall
|360
|14
|436
|Hardeman
|323
|12
|369
|Hansford
|390
|25
|869
|Hartley
|621
|9
|721
|Hemphill
|538
|2
|584
|Hutchinson
|1,530
|71
|1,931
|Lipscomb
|300
|12
|323
|Moore
|2,104
|72
|2,395
|Ochiltree
|1,016
|27
|1,094
|Oldham
|137
|4
|264
|Parmer
|904
|36
|1,214
|Potter
|17,361
|448
|16,725
|Quay
|465
|8
|418
|Randall
|16,733
|296
|16,187
|Roberts
|56
|1
|59
|Roosevelt
|1,928
|55
|1,809
|Sherman
|191
|12
|209
|Swisher
|445
|17
|799
|Texas
|3,514
|33
|3,470
|Union
|248
|9
|235
|Wheeler
|475
|10
|519
|TOTAL
|63,676
|1,494
|66,293
More from MyHighPlains.com:
- The Female Field: Raven Johnson is first girl to play in boys All-American game
- Biden’s infrastructure plan proposes ‘public option’ health insurance
- Broadway readies imminent ticket sales for a fall reopening
- House Democrats push clean energy bills to promote electric vehicles
- Borger Complex experiences power outage; nonessential personnel evacuated