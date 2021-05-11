APH reports 28 new cases of COVID-19 in Amarillo area, 5 recoveries

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – The Amarillo Public Health Department reported 28 new cases of COVID-19 in the Amarillo area, as well as 5 new recoveries.

Potter County reported 13 new cases of COVID-19, along with 4 recoveries.

Randall County reported 15 new cases of COVID-19, along with 1 recoveries.

The Area Hospitalization Rate was reported at 2.83%.

CountyConfirmed Cases ReportedDeathsRecovery
Armstrong1336174
Beaver4746466
Briscoe975163
Carson35814502
Castro71332949
Childress1,346171,368
Cimarron2141213
Collingsworth2429309
Cottle1437183
Curry5,131784,956
Dallam89191,018
Deaf Smith2,112662,728
Donley20415389
Gray1,979562,246
Hall36014436
Hardeman32312369
Hansford39025869
Hartley6219721
Hemphill5382584
Hutchinson1,530711,931
Lipscomb30012323
Moore2,104722,395
Ochiltree1,016271,094
Oldham1374264
Parmer904361,214
Potter17,42444916,765
Quay4658418
Randall16,77729816,214
Roberts56159
Roosevelt1,928551,809
Sherman19112209
Swisher44517799
Texas3,514333,470
Union2489235
Wheeler47510519
TOTAL64,0171,49666,645
