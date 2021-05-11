APH reports 28 new cases of COVID-19 in Amarillo area, 5 recoveries

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – The Amarillo Public Health Department reported 28 new cases of COVID-19 in the Amarillo area, as well as 5 new recoveries.

Potter County reported 13 new cases of COVID-19, along with 4 recoveries.

Randall County reported 15 new cases of COVID-19, along with 1 recoveries.

The Area Hospitalization Rate was reported at 2.83%.