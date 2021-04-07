APH reports 28 new cases of COVID-19, 2 deaths, and 34 recoveries in Amarillo area

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – The Amarillo Public Health Department is reporting 28 new cases of COVID-19, two death and 34 recoveries in the Amarillo area.
APH said Potter County has 11 new cases, two new deaths, and 15 recoveries.
In Randall County, 17 new cases were reported and 19 recoveries.
|County
|Confirmed Cases Reported
|Deaths
|Recovery
|Armstrong
|112
|6
|152
|Beaver
|460
|6
|443
|Briscoe
|77
|5
|133
|Carson
|275
|14
|416
|Castro
|668
|32
|891
|Childress
|1,302
|17
|1,308
|Cimarron
|212
|1
|205
|Collingsworth
|221
|9
|260
|Cottle
|143
|7
|183
|Curry
|5,050
|73
|4,816
|Dallam
|1,019
|9
|1,009
|Deaf Smith
|2,097
|65
|2,688
|Donley
|185
|15
|339
|Gray
|1,754
|54
|1,986
|Hall
|336
|14
|414
|Hardeman
|314
|12
|358
|Hansford
|372
|23
|823
|Hartley
|729
|9
|719
|Hemphill
|517
|2
|549
|Hutchinson
|1,185
|71
|1,575
|Lipscomb
|288
|12
|293
|Moore
|2,001
|71
|2,257
|Ochiltree
|960
|26
|1,035
|Oldham
|123
|4
|247
|Parmer
|881
|35
|1,173
|Potter
|17,242
|437
|16,721
|Quay
|427
|8
|410
|Randall
|16,548
|289
|16,137
|Roberts
|56
|1
|57
|Roosevelt
|1,870
|53
|1,771
|Sherman
|184
|12
|200
|Swisher
|419
|17
|765
|Texas
|3,491
|32
|3,403
|Union
|246
|9
|204
|Wheeler
|443
|10
|487
|TOTAL
|62,193
|1,460
|64,457
More from MyHighPlains.com:
- Randall Wrestling Looking for Another Historic Season
- Drive-thru argument at Texas Popeyes ends after woman fires gun in air
- Amarillo Parks and Recreation hiring summer positions
- AFD Honor Guard attends Texas DPS Trooper Chad Walkers’ funeral
- Biden to nominate gun control advocate David Chipman to lead ATF