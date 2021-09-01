APH reports 278 new cases of COVID-19, 1 death and 174 recoveries in Amarillo area

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – The Amarillo Public Health Department is reporting 278 new cases of COVID-19, one death, and 174 recoveries in the Amarillo area.

APH said Potter County has 126 new cases, one death, and 80 recoveries.

In Randall County, 152 new cases were reported along and 94 recoveries.

The Amarillo Area Hospitalization Rate is at 18.28%.