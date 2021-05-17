APH reports 27 new cases of COVID-19 and 26 recoveries in Amarillo area

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – The Amarillo Public Health Department is reporting 27 new cases of COVID-19 and 26 recoveries in the Amarillo area.

APH said Potter County has 12 new cases and eight recoveries.

In Randall County, 15 new cases were reported and 18 recoveries.

The Amarillo Area Hospitalization Rate is at 2.87%.